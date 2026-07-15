Nneka Ogwumike ties Lisa Leslie as the Sparks’ all-time scorers in loss to Lynx

The Sparks’ Cameron Brink passes the ball under pressure from Minnesota’s Nia Coffey on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minn.

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Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points for the Sparks on Wednesday. But it was her 15-foot jumper with 1:45 left in the game that put her in the record book.

Ogwumike’s final points tied Lisa Leslie as the franchise’s all-time scorers with 6,263 points in the Sparks’ 96-87 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, who won their fourth in a row.

Candace Parker is third with 5,684 points.

Ogwumike, who played 12 seasons in L.A. before returning this season, added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Sparks, who dropped to 10-13. The inconsistent Sparks have dropped back-to-back games since firing GM Raegan Pebley.

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Rae Burrell scored 24 points, and Cameron Brink, who had a left ankle sprain, scored 10 points in her first game since June 15.

Kayla McBride scored 24 for her fifth straight 20-point performanceand Courtney Williams added 19 points to lead Minnesota.

Minnesota went on a 19-3 run, scoring on 10 straight possessions, to take a 63-56 lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

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McBride made her first three-pointer with four minutes left in the fourth for an 84-74 lead. Nia Coffey banked in a three-pointer on the Lynx’s next possession for an 11-point lead.

Minnesota went eight of 14 from three-point range in the second half after missing 11 straight before halftime. Six of those makes came from different players.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles had 18 points in 26 minutes for Minnesota (19-6). Miles went to the floor with 6:03 left in the fourth and she did not return after appearing to roll her ankle on a driving layup.

The Sparks turned it over 20 times, leading to 30 points for Minnesota. Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum remains sidelined with a lower left leg injury and is expected to be re-evaluated next week following a four-week recovery.

Up next

Sparks: At Chicago on Friday.

Lynx: Host Portland on Saturday.

