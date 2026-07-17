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Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike becomes Sparks’ all-time scoring leader in loss to Chicago

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, shoots over Chicago forward Chloe Bibby during the first half.
Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, shoots over Chicago forward Chloe Bibby during the first half of the Sparks’ 96-82 loss Friday night.
(Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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CHICAGO — Sydney Taylor hit four three-pointers and scored 19 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Sparks 96-82 on Friday night as Nneka Ogwumike became the Sparks’ career scoring leader.

Ogwumike finished with 18 points and has 7,703 career points. She had 12 rebounds, moving past Candace Parker (3,467) into third on the WNBA’s career rebounds list with 3,472.

Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (7-16). Natasha Cloud had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 14 points and Azura Stevens scored 12 points.

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The Sparks' Cameron Brink passes the ball under pressure from Minnesota's Nia Coffey on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minn.

Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike ties Lisa Leslie as the Sparks’ all-time scorer in loss to Lynx

Nneka Ogwumike tied a Sparks scoring record and Cameron Brink returned, but L.A. struggled with turnovers during a loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

Dearica Hamby also scored 18 points for the Sparks (10-14) and Erica Wheeler added 14. The Sparks have lost three consecutive games.

Ogwumike scored 23 points Wednesday night in a 96-87 loss at Minnesota to tie the mark of 6,263 points set by Lisa Leslie. She hit a short jumper about three minutes into the game Friday to break the record.

Picked No. 1 overall by the Sparks in 2012, Ogwumike, 36, returned to Los Angeles this season after spending the last two with Seattle.

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Kelsey Plum (leg) did not play for the Sparks.

Chicago’s Skylar Diggins (knee) missed her fifth consecutive game.

The Sparks beat the Sky 102-77 at home last Friday.

Up next for the Sparks: at Dallas on Sunday
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