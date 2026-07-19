Nneka Ogwumike’s double-double can’t save Sparks from fourth straight loss

Dallas guard Paige Bueckers, tries to drive past Sparks guard Erica Wheeler during the Sparks’ 90-82 loss Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Paige Bueckers had 25 points before leaving the game following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored six of her 20 down the stretch and the Dallas Wings beat the Sparks 90-82 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record six games.

Bueckers hit a three-pointer that capped an 14-5 spurt and gave the Wings an eight-point lead with 9:12 left in the game.

Jessica Shepard had 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Wings (17-8) and Azzi Fudd also scored 11.

Advertisement

The Sparks (10-15) have lost four consecutive games, all on the road.

Sparks Nneka Ogwumike becomes Sparks’ all-time scoring leader in loss to Chicago Nneka Ogwumike broke a tie with Lisa Leslie to become the Sparks’ all-time scoring leader and moved past Candace Parker into third on the WNBA’s career rebounds list.

The Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike was fouled as she ran downcourt and, as she fell to the ground, collided with Bueckers with about 3½ minutes to play and Dallas leading by four. Both players remained down for a couple of minutes. Ogwumike stayed in the game, while Bueckers — who appeared to hit the back of her head on the floor — walked to the locker room and did not return.

Ogunbowale scored six points from there to seal it.

Ogwumike made seven of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Cameron Brink scored 10 and Erica Wheeler had 10 assists to go with nine points for LA.

Dallas beat the Sparks 104-96 in LA on June 5.

Up next for the Sparks: host Phoenix on Wednesday.