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Sparks

Sparks reportedly trade Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury

Sparks star Kelsey Plum points to her right during the first half of a game against the Toronto Tempo at Crypto.com Arena.
Kelsey Plum has missed more than half the Sparks’ games this season because of injury.
(Luiza Moraes / Getty Images)
By Marisa Ingemi
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  • The Sparks are sending All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani and two future draft picks, ending her short tenure in L.A.
  • Despite a lower leg injury, Plum was having a career offensive year, averaging nearly 24 points and six assists while reasserting herself as one of the league’s elite scoring guards.

The Sparks reportedly agreed to trade All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night, ending a brief stint in Los Angeles as the franchise continues its rebuild ahead of the WNBA trade deadline.

ESPN reported the Sparks acquired guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round selection for Plum.

The move comes less than two years after the Sparks acquired Plum in a blockbuster three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, sending the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft as part of the package to land the two-time champion.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Los Angeles Sparks reacts to a play during the second quarter against the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena on July 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

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The Sparks fired general manager Raegan Pebley on July 12 following two straight wins. Since then, the Sparks have lost six in a row and dropped further back in the playoff race.

Despite Plum’s individual success, the partnership never translated into team success. The Sparks entered the deadline well outside the playoff picture, and reports in recent days indicated Plum was not expected to re-sign after the season, making a trade the organization’s best opportunity to recoup assets before free agency.

Plum, who has been out because of a lower leg injury, was enjoying one of the best offensive seasons of her career before sitting out 10 games, averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists and while shooting 52.7% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range in 12 games. She earned another All-Star selection while serving as the focal point of the Sparks’ offense.

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For Phoenix, Plum provides an immediate offensive boost. One of the league’s premier scoring guards, she brings championship experience, perimeter shooting and playmaking to a team that is trying to move back into the WNBA playoff picture. The Mercury (11-19) are 12th in the standings just behind the Sparks (10-17).

Angel Reese leans back in midair to take a shot while Paige Bueckers jumps and attempts to block the shot

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The Sparks, meanwhile, are stuck in their rebuild limbo, with several veterans on long-term contracts and just Rae Burrell on an expiring contract.

The trade is one of the most significant moves before the WNBA deadline on Sunday and could reshape the championship race. But for the Sparks, it’s just another indicator that they are still searching for a way to contend.

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