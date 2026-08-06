Sparks finish strong and end WNBA-leading Minnesota’s 10-game win streak

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, left, tries to drive past Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of the Sparks’ 89-82 win Thursday night.

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Rae Burrell scored 17 points while Erica Wheeler had four in a game-ending 8-0 run to help the Sparks end Minnesota’s 10-game winning streak, beating the WNBA-leading Lynx 89-82 on Thursday night.

Kayla McBride made a three-pointer to give Minnesota (25-7) an 82-81 lead, but the Lynx missed their final seven shots and went scoreless over the final 4:53.

Nneka Ogwumike had a go-ahead layup, Wheeler made a pull-up 10-footer, and Monique Akoa Makani and Wheeler had the final two baskets in the late run for the Sparks (12-18). The Sparks beat the Lynx for the first time in three tries this season.

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Dearica Hamby had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Sparks while Ogwumike had 16 points and seven rebounds. Wheeler had 12 points and nine assists, and Cameron Brink scored 12.

Rookie Olivia Miles finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota led by 11 points in the first quarter before settling for a 22-21 advantage. The Lynx used an 11-0 second-quarter run to lead 48-40 at the break.

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Up next for the Sparks: vs. Golden State at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.