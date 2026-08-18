Rae Burrell scores 19 points, but Sparks lose to Sun

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Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points and Kennedy Burke had 17 to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 85-77 win over the Sparks at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Diamond Miller finished with 13 points for the Sun, who played a game in Boston for the third straight year before moving next season to Houston.

Rae Burrell finished with 19 points for the Sparks (12-23). Nneka Ogwumike added 18 and Dearica Hamby scored 15.

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Nelson-Ododa also had 11 rebounds and scored 13 points in the first half for the Sun (9-25). Leila Lacan had 10 assists and Saniya Rivers scored 11 points off the bench. Burke was three for four from beyond the arc.

The Sun took a 7-2 lead off a pull-up three-pointer by Miller. Leading 46-40 at halftime, the Sun went on an 8-0 run that started with a driving layup by Nelson-Ododa, who was fouled and completed the three-point play. Burke added a three-pointer and Miller made a layup to force the Sparks to take a timeout.