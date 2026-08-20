Sparks suffer blowout loss to Dream and are eliminated from playoff contention

The Sparks’ Rae Burrell, left, Emma Cannon and Dearica Hamby watch from the bench during a 124-88 loss to the Atlanta Dream Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

After 15 years in the WNBA, the Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike is content with her decision to call this her final season.

“I think that ended up being a blessing in disguise,” Ogwumike said of returning to the Sparks during the offseason. “Once training camp hit, I realized, you know what? I think what I have left is one more season, and I was OK with that.”

The Sparks opened a three-game homestand and the first since Ogwumike’s retirement announcement with a crushing 124-88 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Advertisement

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said before tipoff she wanted her team to get off to a better start, but the team could not deliver Thursday and extended its losing streak to six games. The defeat officially eliminated the spiraling Sparks (12-24) from playoff contention.

The Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike passes the ball under pressure from the Dream’s Naz Hillmon, left, and Angel Reese on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Thursday’s game was difficult from the opening tip. The Dream (23-13) raced out to a 19-8 lead, with many of their points coming from free throws and turnovers. The Sparks finished the quarter with nine turnovers.

The Dream held the Sparks to single-digit scoring with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter and closed the period with a 34-12 lead.

The rest of the game would follow suit as the Sparks couldn’t contain the Dream’s offense. Roberts praised her players for fighting throughout the game even though a win was quickly out of reach.

Advertisement

“I am really proud of these guys. They have given me everything, and I love them for it,” Roberts said.

The Dream led by as much as 42 points, with Angel Reese splashing 18 first-half points. Reese finished a perfect 100% from the field, delivering 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 26 points.

“There’s always a lot of narratives about Angel, but she competes and plays so hard,” Roberts said. “Even when she wasn’t in the game, she was the loudest on the bench. I have a lot of respect for her.”

Cameron Brink led the Sparks with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ogwumike had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Amid a challenging end to her final WNBA season, Ogwumike said she has received a flood of positive messages since announcing her retirement.

“I’m not someone who lives for attention, so it was nice to get those private communications, especially with all the connections I have made over the years,” Ogwumike said.

Advertisement

With just eight more games remaining and five at home, Ogwumike is soaking in every minute on the court.

“I feel like I am doing it on my own terms,” Ogwumike said. “What’s important is that I feel healthy and mentally sound. I’ve always told people I didn’t want to be dragged off the court.”

Roberts said Ogwumike has been a positive example for younger players.

“What it takes to be consistent is her routine, from how she eats to how she shows up every day. She doesn’t miss a rep,” Roberts said. “She is an ultimate pro.”

After 15 seasons and countless battles against fellow stars of the league, Ogwumike seems content to pass the torch to the next generation of players. She said she is glad her career lasted long enough to allow her to play against two elite playmakers — Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

“These are players that are changing the landscape of the game,” Ogwumike said. “I didn’t ever believe that I would play this long.”