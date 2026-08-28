Rae Burrell’s fourth-quarter surge helps lift Sparks to win over Mystics

Sparks guard Rae Burrell, left, puts up a shot over Washington guard Sonia Citron during the third quarter of the Sparks’ 88-82 win Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

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Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, Rae Burrell scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and the Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 88-82 on Friday night.

The Sparks went on a 13-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away. Burrell made a three-pointer with 2:54 left and added a transition layup on the Sparks’ next possession — following a block by Cameron Brink — to cap the run and go ahead 85-78.

Brink finished with 13 points and two blocks off the bench for the Sparks (14-25). Monique Akoa Makani had 10 points.

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Washington (24-16) was playing on consecutive nights for the first time this season after beating Phoenix 80-73 on Thursday. The Mystics turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 31 points for the Sparks.

Sonia Citron made four three-pointers and scored 22 points for Washington, which had won three straight on the road. Shakira Austin had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 20th double-double this season.

Georgia Amoore, coming off a career-high 25 points on Thursday, finished with nine points on three-of-eight shooting.

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Washington led 51-40 at the break before the Sparks countered with a 16-6 run to start the third quarter to get within 57-56.

Up next for the Sparks: at Seattle on Sunday.