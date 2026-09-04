Sparks hire former 76ers executive Ariana Andonian as general manager

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The Sparks have hired a new general manager from the NBA ranks.

Ariana Andonian will officially join the organization next month, the Sparks said Friday. She replaces Raegan Pebley, who was fired in mid-July after 2½ years.

The Sparks (15-25) are headed toward a sixth consecutive losing season. The organization owns three WNBA championships, but none since 2016.

Andonian, 31, has been general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, while also serving as the 76ers’ vice president of player personnel.

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The LA Sparks name Ariana Andonian as General Manager.



📝 https://t.co/JevzhpcbYw pic.twitter.com/xSglK9BOzP — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) September 4, 2026

While Pebley had no previous executive experience, Andonian has spent over 10 years working in basketball operations, scouting, player personnel and talent evaluation across the NBA and NBA G League.

“Ariana has distinguished herself throughout her career as an exceptional evaluator of talent and a thoughtful, forward-thinking basketball executive,” Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. “She has earned the respect of some of the best basketball minds in the game, but what stood out to us throughout this process was her vision for building a team and an organization.”

Andonian is a California native who graduated from USC. She earned an MBA from Duke University, where she worked directly with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and current head coach Jon Scheyer as a player personnel consultant for the men’s basketball program.

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“It was clear to me throughout this process that the Sparks ownership group is committed to delivering for our fans,” she said in a statement. “My goal as GM is to build a culture of excellence centered around great people, strong processes and doing everything within our power to best support our players on and off the court.”

Andonian joined the 76ers in 2024 as vice president of player personnel, where she ran the organization’s professional scouting group and co-led its extended scouting efforts. She was named GM of the Delaware Blue Coats last year.

Andonian began her NBA career with the Houston Rockets in 2015. In four seasons, she worked in basketball operations and scouting, becoming the NBA’s only female scout at the time and ultimately helping coordinate the Rockets’ scouting group.

In 2020, Andonian joined the Memphis Grizzlies, where she spent four seasons and advanced to director of player personnel.