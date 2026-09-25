Sparks fire coach Lynne Roberts as playoff drought continues

Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts has been fired after two seasons leading the franchise.

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The Sparks have fired head coach Lynne Roberts, ending her tenure after two seasons as the franchise continues its search for a return to championship contention.

The move confirmed by Times sources and announced by the team Friday morning comes after the Sparks finished 16-28 in 2026, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Roberts compiled a 36-49 record with Los Angeles after being hired ahead of the 2025 season following nearly a decade leading the women’s basketball program at Utah.

Roberts arrived in Los Angeles with a reputation as one of college basketball’s top offensive minds after leading Utah to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and back-to-back Sweet 16 berths. The Sparks hoped she could oversee a rebuild around a young core led by Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson while making one of the league’s flagship franchises a contender again.

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Instead, the turnaround never materialized.

Los Angeles struggled to find consistency on both ends of the court during Roberts’ tenure, dealing with injuries, roster turnover and uneven play while remaining outside the WNBA playoff picture. Despite flashes from its young talent, the Sparks were unable to build sustained momentum, even after acquiring All-Star guard Kelsey Plum, who they eventually traded before the deadline in July.

The Sparks fired general manager Raegan Pebley midseason following her trade of Jackson to Chicago for Ariel Atkins, a two-time All-Star who is now on a three-year deal.

Roberts became the latest coaching change for a franchise that has been searching for stability since its last championship in 2016 under coach Brian Agler. Since then, the Sparks have cycled through four head coaches while missing the postseason every season since 2020.

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The decision raises questions about the direction of the franchise entering the offseason with several long-term deals for veterans like Atkins and Dearica Hamby, but also one of the best young players in the league in Brink.