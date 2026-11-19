Sparks players celebrate with Nneka Ogwumike after she hit the game-winning buzzer-beater basket against the Liberty at Crypto.com Arena on June 21.

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Padres owners José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are near a deal to buy the Sparks for a WNBA record $750 million from Dodgers owner Mark Walter, according to Sportico.

The purchase price the publication reported — citing three anonymous sources — would shatter the highest price for the sale of a WNBA franchise set earlier this year. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta bought the Connecticut Sun for $300 million in March under a plan to move the team to Houston earlier this year.

But there were signs select markets could fetch a higher purchase price, with Sportico listing the Golden State Valkyries’ valuation at $850 million and CNBC listing it at $1 billion before the team won this season’s WNBA championship.

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Vanessa Bryant, widow of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and Pau Gasol collaborated on a Sparks purchase bid, according to Sports Business Journal. Multiple outlets reported new Lakers owners Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger considered a bid, but opted not to seek majority ownership. Kushner and Iger could pursue minority stakes.

Voices Swanson: Sparks’ new facility looks promising, but Mark Walter should still sell the team The $150-million training center in El Segundo is the biggest investment in women’s sports in the U.S., but it’s only a start with new ownership needed too.

Feliciano, a private equity billionaire who lives with Jones in Los Angeles, previously purchased Walter’s share of Premier League soccer team Chelsea.

Insurance regulators and federal investigators are probing allegations that insurance companies under Walter’s umbrella did not properly disclose and conduct transactions between other companies he controls.

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Walter sold his majority share of the Lakers at a record valuation of $12.5-billion. The Financial Times reported Walter and Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly will split $1.3 billion for their stake in Chelsea. And Walter reportedly is exploring selling his share of the Cadillac Formula One racing team.

Potential bidders have monitored whether the Dodgers might be sold as well, but Walter’s camp has repeatedly emphasized the Dodgers are not for sale. In November, Walter told the California Post he was keeping the Dodgers “no matter what.”