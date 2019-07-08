Morning Briefing: Hide your furniture when the Mets come to town

Weeks of heated trash talk led up to the Jorge Masvidal-Ben Askren fight at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on Saturday, with Askren at one point wondering whether Masvidal understood English. And you have to wonder whether Askren understands any language after he was knocked out in a UFC-record five seconds. Askren bent to go for a take down while Masvidal went for a flying knee. Knee met side of head, end of fight.