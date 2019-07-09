Morning Briefing: Cody Decker is king of this minor feat

“The meet was held in the Coliseum over two days in an atmosphere reminiscent of the Olympics. I managed to get two tickets, taking my girlfriend who is now my wife of 49 years. Dallas Long and Fred Hansen set world records. Valeriy Brumel won the high jump, but Ralph Boston was edged out in the long jump. For me the highlight of the meet was the improbable win of young Gerry Lindgren in the 10,000 meters against veteran Soviet distance runners. He steadily pulled ahead and with each lap, it became apparent he would win an event we never thought we had a chance of beating the Soviets.