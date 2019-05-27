The Sports Report: Patience pays off for Dodgers

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell and let’s get right to the news.

Dodgers

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers’ 11-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday:

“The turning point in the Dodgers’ latest victory -- a dragged-out, 11-7 series finale over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park -- did not rouse the crowd from its muggy haze. It unfolded over a few minutes in the fifth inning, in the least thrilling of ways yet fitting for baseball in 2019: a 12-pitch battle between Max Muncy and Pirates right-hander Chris Archer that finally ended in a leadoff walk.

“By the time Muncy took his base, the Dodgers had another opposing starting pitcher operating on fumes with their merciless methodical approach. Archer’s pitch count was at 90. The meat of the Dodgers’ order was coming for him. The end was near.

“Archer secured three outs but not before the Dodgers (35-18) scored three runs to seize a lead they wouldn’t relinquish and effectively knock him out. He threw 33 pitches in the inning, leaving him with 105, which cut his day short and opened the door for the Dodgers to bludgeon the Pirates’ bullpen en route to a three-game series -- and season series -- sweep. Muncy started the push as the Dodgers overwhelmed the Pirates’ pitching staff again and produced their ninth win in 11 games.

“That at-bat there in the fifth inning changed the game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“The systematic three-game destruction of a Pittsburgh pitching staff in disarray -- the Pirates, for example, started an opener Friday out of necessity and will call up their top pitching prospect to start the second game of their doubleheader Monday -- concluded with a cumulative score of 28-11. And it sent the Dodgers home with a 6-2 record on their three-city, 11-day trip after applying the finishing touches over three hours and 44 minutes on a steamy afternoon.

“After Muncy worked his 12-pitch walk, Justin Turner delivered the third of his career-high five hits — he also walked to reach base a career-high six times -- and Cody Bellinger walked to load the bases. Matt Beaty, a 26-year-old rookie, smacked a single through the right side for two of his four runs batted in to catapult the Dodgers ahead for good. Corey Seager’s groundout drove in another run.

“I think when a guy grinds through ABs like that, and then ends up winning the outcome, with a walk or a hit or whatever it may be, it's deflating,” said Turner, whose outburst came after he was given Saturday off to give his aching body a rest. “It opens up the possibility for more mistakes for the guys hitting behind him.”

The Dodgers tacked on six more runs in a 28-minute sixth inning against right-handers Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas. Joc Pederson bookended the scoring with his two at-bats in the inning, belting a leadoff home run -- his 15th this season -- and poking a two-out RBI single.

Indianapolis 500

Jim Peltz on Sunday’s big race:

“Before the start of the Indianapolis 500, Simon Pagenaud said that he would “channel” the race’s massive crowd and “use that energy. I’m just focused on the moment.”

“That moment came in stark relief with only a dozen laps left Sunday, when Pagenaud waged a thrilling back-and-forth battle with Alexander Rossi, a Californian trying to win his second Indy 500.

“The two repeatedly swapped the lead at more than 200 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until Pagenaud grabbed the lead for good with a pass in Turn 3 with just over a lap to go.

“It’s a dream come true, a lifetime of trying to achieve this,” Pagenaud said in Victory Lane. “It’s hard to believe right now. It was such an intense race.”

“Pagenaud nipped Rossi by about two car lengths. Takuma Sato, who won the race in 2017, finished right behind them in third, and two of Pagenaud’s teammates, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

“The victory capped a comeback of sorts for Pagenaud, a 35-year-old Frenchman who drives for team owner Roger Penske.

“Although he won the NTT IndyCar Series championship in 2016, Pagenaud went into this season after not having won a race in 2018 and there was speculation his job with Penske might be in jeopardy.

“Instead, Pagenaud won this month in an IndyCar race on the curvy road course at the Brickyard, won the pole position for Sunday’s race and then delivered Penske an 18th Indy 500 victory, by far the most of any team owner, on the 50th anniversary of Penske first entering a car at Indy.

“Pagenaud also was the first driver to win the Indy 500 from the pole since Helio Castroneves in 2009, and became the ninth different winner of the race in the last nine years.

“What a job Simon’s done this month,” Penske said. “He won that thing. I just cannot believe it.”

Horse racing

John Cherwa on another sad day at Santa Anita:

“A third horse died in nine days at Santa Anita when Kochees could not be saved by surgery Sunday morning after sustaining an injury Saturday during the sixth race.