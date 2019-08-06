Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

American Airlines secures naming rights for plaza at NFL stadium in Inglewood

Inglewood Stadium-Super Bowl Football
The NFL stadium under construction in Inglewood on July 30.
(Greg Beacham / Associated Press)
By Arash MarkaziColumnist 
Aug. 6, 2019
9:58 AM
Share

The Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park doesn’t have a naming rights deal yet but its plaza, formerly known as Champions Plaza, will be unveiled as American Airlines Plaza on Tuesday.

American Airlines becomes the first “founding partner” of what is being called the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. American Airlines became the official airline partner of the Rams three years ago.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff and Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos are scheduled to be at a news conference for the plaza’s unveiling Tuesday afternoon.

American Airlines Plaza is a 2.5-acre space that will be used for different activities on event days and be open to the public otherwise.

Advertisement

There will be a separate naming rights announcement for the 70,000-seat stadium and the adjacent 6,000-seat performance venue.

The stadium, which can be expanded to seat 100,000, will be the centerpiece of the 298-acre entertainment district and is over 70% complete and on track to open next summer. It is scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

SportsBusiness
Arash Markazi
Follow Us
Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was a senior writer at ESPN for nine years. Markazi grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from USC in 2004, after which he worked as a staff writer for Sports Illustrated for five years. While at USC he won the Allan Malamud Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship, named after his two favorite sports columnists at the Los Angeles Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement