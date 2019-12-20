Chance the Rapper and Common to perform at 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago

Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and Common will perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center, the league announced Thursday night.

The game is set for 5 p.m. PST on Feb. 16 and will tip off after Common welcomes fans with a narrative about what basketball means to people of Chicago.

“Chicago is an iconic city with a storied basketball history,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a video. “We are thrilled to bring the NBA All-Star game back.”

Chance the Rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, will perform at halftime. His brother, Taylor Bennett, will perform during the NBA’s Rising Stars game on Feb. 14 at the United Center.

Common is a hip-hop artist, actor, author and activist who has won Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy awards. Chance the Rapper is an independent artist who has won three Grammy Awards, while his brother is an aspiring artist and entrepreneur.

The Bennett brothers have been selected as the NBA’s ambassadors for All-Star weekend. Through their SocialWorks program, they have helped youth learn about the arts, education and civics. Their website lists five programs that focus “on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts.” It’s mission statement adds their hope is to “inspire creativity, build dreams and advocate for youth success in all its forms.”

Voting for the All-Star game begins on Christmas. It’s the first time the game is going to be played in Chicago since 1988.