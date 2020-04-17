Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Due to coronavirus, Taylor Swift cancels all 2020 concerts, including events to open SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift, whose concerts July 25 and 26 would have opened the $5-billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, canceled all her live appearances for the remainder of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Joel C Ryan / Invision)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
April 17, 2020
10:41 AM
The first major event scheduled at SoFi Stadium won’t take place.

Taylor Swift, whose concerts July 25 and 26 would have opened the $5-billion stadium in Inglewood, postponed all her live appearances for the remainder of the year Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

Swift was billed as the first woman to perform the opening concert at an NFL stadium.

The postponed concerts will be rescheduled for 2021, the statement said.

Construction on the venue, which will house the Rams and Chargers, has continued despite the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom categorized construction as an essential critical infrastructure when he issued his stay-at-home order last month.

Two workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing construction, has instituted numerous safety procedures, including temperature checks for anyone entering the site, extra restrooms, hand-washing stations and social distancing protocols.

In a statement, SoFi Stadium said the project “remains focused on having a safe and healthy environment for all, now and when we open.”

The next event on the stadium’s schedule is Kenny Chesney’s concert Aug. 1.

Nathan Fenno
Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.
