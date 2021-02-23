Tiger Woods accident: Justin Thomas, Lindsey Vonn, Jack Nicklaus and more send good wishes
“I’m sick to my stomach.”
That was the reaction from Justin Thomas upon hearing that fellow golfer Tiger Woods had been injured in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday morning near Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was removed from a destroyed SUV and taken via ambulance to a hospital for surgery, according to his agent, who said the athlete had suffered multiple leg injuries.
“It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas continued. “Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”
Sheriff’s officials said Woods’ injuries were severe but not life-threatening. Still, celebrities and sports figures alike jumped to offer their prayers and good wishes to the golf legend via social media.
Woods was in the L.A. area over the weekend to host the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, followed by a couple of days of shooting with celebs for Golf Digest and Discovery’s international streaming channel GolfTV.
“Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning,” tweeted actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who was one of the stars getting golf lessons from the master Monday. “Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”
Basketball star Magic Johnson urged “everyone” to send prayers Woods’ way. “Praying for TW right now,” tweeted skier Lindsey Vonn, who dated the golfer for about three years. “We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time,” golfer Jack Nicklaus tweeted on behalf of himself and his wife, Barbara.
Here’s a sampling of those and other celebrity wishes for Tiger Woods, who’s the subject of a new HBO docuseries.
Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021
