PGA Tour names its first-ever CEO as its commissioner plans his exit in 2026

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, left, poses with incoming CEO Brian Rolapp on Tuesday at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan will be stepping down at the end of 2026.

Longtime NFL executive Brian Rolapp has been introduced as the PGA Tour’s first chief executive officer.

While news of that move had leaked last week, another tidbit emerged on Tuesday from the official announcement, as the tour revealed that Commissioner Jay Monahan will step down at the end of next year after transferring his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp.

“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” Monahan said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.”

Monahan, who was named the organization’s fourth commissioner in January 2017, will shift his focus to his roles on the Tour’s policy and enterprises boards during the remainder of his time with the group.

“Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process,” Rolapp said in the PGA Tour’s statement. “I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition.”

Rolapp has been with the NFL since 2003, most recently serving as its chief media and business officer. Multiple media outlets reported last week that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had sent out a company memo regarding Rolapp’s upcoming departure.

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans,” 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, a member of the Tour’s search committee that unanimously recommended Rolapp for the job, said in the same statement.“He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead — and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”