Letters to Sports: What a week, from ICE at Dodger Stadium to Lakers sale

Watching the NBA Finals it was clear that the Lakers would have no chance against the new, younger, more athletic players.

Seeing what they’ve done with the Dodgers, it would be entirely reasonable to believe that the new ownership will be bringing the entire Lakers organization into the 21st century.

The best part of the sale: Lakers valued at $10 billion. Celtics valued at $6 billion.

Victory!

Paul D. Ventura

Mission Viejo

The Lakers move now from a Mom and Pop operated organization to corporate, with TWG Global group. Bill Plaschke writes about how great this will be for the Lakers since they will now be managed and have the same resources as the Dodgers, who went this same route back in 2012. That’s great to look forward to but the immediate need is, who will play the center position for the Lakers? Is there a player for sale in Japan, maybe?

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos