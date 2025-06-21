Letters to Sports: What a week, from ICE at Dodger Stadium to Lakers sale

Go beyond the scoreboard
The current incarnation of Dodger ownership is not your grandfather’s Dodgers. In lieu of private, family ownership, you have one behemoth corporation, the Guggenheim Group, predicated on maximizing profit potential, and not giving a twit regarding social or moral imperatives. Doing the “right thing” might threaten their bottom line. After all, in their way of thinking, the business of America is business.” ICE thugs terrorizing part of their fan base’s families is not on their radar. It’s all about money.
Bob Teigan
Santa Susana
Why would Dylan Hernández be surprised by the Dodgers’ silence over the Trump Administration’s efforts to terrorize the Hispanic residents of greater Los Angeles? Never forget that Dodger Stadium stands on land acquired through similar tactics directed toward the Hispanic residents of Chavez Ravine.
BW Radley
Mission Viejo
So let me get this right. Seven months ago the Los Angeles Times editorial section declined to endorse either one of the candidates running for president of the United States, but today, Dylan Hernández, a columnist (which means he gives his opinion about topics) slammed the Dodgers for not taking a political stance on the current events in Los Angeles. Mr. Hernández, the Dodgers are a pro sports franchise, not a political party. Maybe if you want to continue to write about politics you should transfer to the Op-Ed department and leave the sports section to sports
Russell Morgan
Carson
Mr. Hernández’s diatribe in The Times is yet another example of his inability to comprehend legal from illegal status. He would have the Dodgers condemn the removal of those illegally in our country. The Dodgers ownership made the correct decision to remain silent. Do not reward the law breaker who was aware of the possible consequences from the beginning.
Bill Tewksbury
Marion, Mont.
Thank you, Kiké Hernández, for standing up for Angelenos while they are being targeted because of the color of their skin. There is no larger supporter of the Dodgers than the Mexican-American community. The Dodger ownership should show that support works both ways.
Mike Gamboa
Buena Park
Watching the NBA Finals it was clear that the Lakers would have no chance against the new, younger, more athletic players.
Seeing what they’ve done with the Dodgers, it would be entirely reasonable to believe that the new ownership will be bringing the entire Lakers organization into the 21st century.
The best part of the sale: Lakers valued at $10 billion. Celtics valued at $6 billion.
Victory!
Paul D. Ventura
Mission Viejo
The Lakers move now from a Mom and Pop operated organization to corporate, with TWG Global group. Bill Plaschke writes about how great this will be for the Lakers since they will now be managed and have the same resources as the Dodgers, who went this same route back in 2012. That’s great to look forward to but the immediate need is, who will play the center position for the Lakers? Is there a player for sale in Japan, maybe?
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
I will no longer question manager Dave Roberts’ pitching decisions. There are more important issues to raise. When asked about the deportation and rounding up of profiled people in L.A., he said, “Honestly, I don’t know enough” and “I haven’t dug enough and can’t speak intelligently on it.” Do you read your own newspaper? Have you looked into the crowd that pays your $10-million salary and seen who is most loyal? Don’t you honor Jackie Robinson every year and talk to your players about his legacy and standing up for one’s rights? Well apparently he’s either the team’s PR manager, tone deaf or has been ordered to act dumb by management. The world is more than balls and strikes.
David Bialis
San Diego
So on June 8, we get two letters suggesting that Clayton Kershaw stop pitching because he is “hurting the team.” Over his next two starts, he pitches 12 innings, giving up one run, while striking out 12, walking one, and earning two wins. Did Bill Plaschke ghost-write these letters with his usual accurate predictions/suggestions? If so, keep up the great work, Bill!
Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista
What am I missing here? A relatively unknown golf pro, J.J. Spaun, who graduated from San Dimas High wins one of the most prestigious and exciting golf majors in years; and he gets five paragraphs (and not even a quote) plus a photo on page 2. You gave LPGA winner Carlota Ciganda more coverage (in the same combined story) after recording her first win in 15 years for winning something called the Meijer (NOT Major) LPGA Classic. May I suggest a special profile column on the local major winner when you are “Dodger’d” out and have a slow news day.
Richard Whorton
Studio City
It was bad enough that you barely mentioned Scottie Scheffler’s dominating victory in the PGA Championship last month. But you lowered the bar even further in the U.S. Open.
The first three days of the event rated only a short notebook, but J.J. Spaun’s thrilling final round, topped by one of the greatest putts in golf history, should have been an above-the-fold front-page story. You blew it. And to top it off, your story referred to Spaun’s having a resemblance to Franco Harris? Please. If Adam Scott had won, would he have resembled, say, Ryan Gosling? I don’t think so.
Steve Horn
Glendale
What a terrific story by Gary Klein on Rams receiver Puka Nacua, with a good history of Polynesian players in the NFL! Although I have been following the NFL for many years, the growth in the number of Polynesian players is something I sort of overlooked even though I remember many of these players going back to Charlie Ane, who I also recall played at USC in the 1950s.
Bill Francis
Pasadena
After watching Shohei Ohtani strike out four times Tuesday night, I found myself thinking, “It’s a good thing this guy can pitch.”
John Amato
Sherman Oaks
