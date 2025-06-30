Rising motocross star Aidan Zingg dies at 16 from crash at Mammoth Lakes race

Aidan Zingg, a motocross prodigy who recently signed with Kawasaki’s prestigious Team Green program, died Saturday at age 16 from injuries sustained during the Mammoth Mountain MX event in Mammoth Lakes.

During a 250cc B class race, Zingg “went down in a corner,” according to industry website Dirtbikelover.com and was run over by other bikes.

Zingg, who grew up in Hemet before his family moved to the state of Washington, won the American Motorcyclist Assn. 2024 Amateur National Championship in Supermini 2, held at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. He recently qualified for the championships for a seventh consecutive year.

Advertisement

Aidan’s sister Alex Zingg, 18, on Sunday posted a tribute to her brother.

“It’s been a day and I feel like it’s been a lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart is completely broken. You used to joke that I was so old and that I’d die first, I would always joke that you were crazy and you’d be the first. Now I’m sitting here wishing with everything that I am that you were right so I’d never have to live a day without you.”

Zingg began racing in elementary school and soon dominated the 65cc, 85cc and Supermini classes. After signing with Kawasaki’s Team Green, he showed immense promise at the 250cc class. His other sponsors included Oakley, Bell, and Renthal.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Kawasaki Team Green rider Aidan Zingg,” Kawasaki Racing posted on X. “Zingg’s dedication and kind demeanor will forever be remembered.”

Advertisement

Motocross journalist Donn Maeda was among those to pay tribute to Zingg on social media, writing that he was “one of those kids that made an impression on you from the moment you met him. I interviewed him for our race series years ago when he was on a 65 and when I asked him how long it’d be until he beat his dad [former racer Robert Zingg]. He smirked and said, ‘Soon, I’m sure.’

“After that, he always went out of his way to say hello, even recently when he grew into a fast big bike rider…. you know; the age when teens get cocky and cool. Not Aidan.”

Zingg’s last social media post came 10 days before his death. A joint Instagram post with MotoSport.com of Zingg racing read: “Remember the name… @aidanzingg.”