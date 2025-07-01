WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark finishes as the ninth-ranked guard in players’ All-Star voting
Caitlin Clark is the best player in the WNBA.
At least that’s what the public seems to think. The Indiana Fever superstar received a record 1,293,526 fan votes for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.
Her fellow players, however, don’t seem to agree. Clark finished in ninth place among WNBA guards in player voting.
Nonetheless, Clark will serve as a team captain for the July 19 event that will take place at her team’s home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That honor is determined solely by fan votes, with Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx named as the other team captain after garnering 1,176,020 votes.
Clark finished third among guards in media All-Star voting. Her cumulative weighted score (determined by 50% fan voting, 25% player voting and 25% media voting) was 3.5.
That tied her for second among guards with New York’s Sabrina Ionescu (fifth in fan voting, second in media voting, second in player voting). Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers received the top weighted score among guards (3.25) after finishing second in fan voting, fifth in media voting and fourth in player voting.
While Clark’s ranking in the players’ poll might seem shockingly low, some perspective might be necessary. Each WNBA player receives one All-Star ballot on which they are allowed to cast a vote for up to four guards and six frontcourt players.
That means that no one wrote on a ballot — or even had the opportunity to do so — that Clark is the league’s ninth best guard; instead, she was left out of enough players’ top four that her cumulative score was the ninth highest among guards.
In addition, it is unknown how many players even cast their ballots or how seriously those who did took the matter.
Still, some people have taken the results from the player voting as evidence of the ongoing narrative that many WNBA players are jealous of Clark and the credit she often receives for the league’s massive surge in popularity over the last two seasons.
“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that @WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard,” legendary basketball announcer Dick Vitale wrote on X. “Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings.”
Vitale added in another post, “No doubt she is THE BEST - thing to happen to the WNBA.”
Former NFL quarterback and current sports commentator Robert Griffin III wrote a lengthy post on X about the matter.
“Players are supposed to get it right more than the fans and the media because they know what it takes and what it looks like,” Griffin wrote. “Not all WNBA Players are to blame and not all of them hate or are jealous of Caitlin Clark. But, the players that voted her low got it wrong in this case and some WNBA players are letting their jealously of Caitlin Clark get in the way of greatness for the entire WNBA.”
Clark has struggled with injuries in her second WNBA season, having missed five games because of a left quadriceps strain and Indiana’s last two games because of a groin strain. She is listed as questionable for the Fever’s game against the Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup final Tuesday night.
Having played in nine games so far in 2025, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists with a league-high 5.9 turnovers.
The top 10 guards and top 10 frontcourt players in the weighted scores were announced as All-Star starters on Monday. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum made the cut after finishing sixth in the fan vote, sixth in the media vote and 16th in the player vote. Clark’s longtime on-court rival Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky will start in the frontcourt after finishing fifth in the fan vote, 12th in the media vote and 12th in the player vote.
Clark and Collier will draft their respective All-Star teams from that group of starters plus 13 reserves that will be chosen by the WNBA coaches and announced Sunday.
