Lakers announce Summer League roster, schedule

Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, finishing a dunk against the Pelicans, is one of the mainstays of the Summer League team.

The Lakers have set their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League while announcing their schedule.

The 16-player team, which will feature second-year guards Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, opens play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco, site of the California Classic.

The Lakers also play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Heat and at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers then head to Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.

They open play against the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg at 5 p.m. on July 10 at Thomas & Mack Center, where they will play all of their games.

Their other scheduled games:

—5:30 p.m. July 12 vs. New Orleans

—7:30 p.m. July 14 vs. the Clippers

—6 p.m. July 17 vs. Boston

There will be a four-team tournament from July 18-20. Teams not making the tournament will get one consolation game.

ROSTER

No.; Name; Pos.; Ht.; Wt; Age; Previous team/Country; Yrs.

36; Darius Bazley; F; 6-9; 216; 25; Princeton HS (Ohio) / USA; 6

26; RJ Davis; G; 6-0; 175; 23; North Carolina / USA; R

43; Eric Dixon; F; 6-8; 259; 24; Villanova / USA; R

45; DaJuan Gordon; G; 6-4; 190; 24; UT Arlington / USA; 1

9; Bronny James; G; 6-2; 212; 20; USC / USA; 1

55; Trey Jemison III; C; 6-11; 275; 25; UAB / USA; 2

38; TY Johnson; G; 6-3; 190; 23; UC Davis / USA; R

65; Arthur Kaluma; F; 6-6; 223; 23; Texas / USA; R

4; Dalton Knecht; G; 6-6; 215; 24; Tennessee / USA; 1

31; Augustas Marčiulionis; G; 6-4; 200; 23; Saint Mary’s / Lithuania; R

29; Sam Mennenga; F; 6-9; 240; 23; Breakers / New Zealand; R

50; Julian Reese; F; 6-9; 252; 22; Maryland / USA; R

40; Sir’Jabari Rice; G; 6-4; 180; 26: Texas / USA; 2

27; DJ Steward; G; 6-2; 162; 23; Duke / USA; 4

41; Cole Swider; F; 6-8; 220; 25; Syracuse / USA; 3

54; Ethan Taylor; G; 6-5; 205; 23; Air Force / USA; R