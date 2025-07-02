Lakers announce Summer League roster, schedule
The Lakers have set their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League while announcing their schedule.
The 16-player team, which will feature second-year guards Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, opens play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco, site of the California Classic.
The Lakers also play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Heat and at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers then head to Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.
They open play against the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg at 5 p.m. on July 10 at Thomas & Mack Center, where they will play all of their games.
Their other scheduled games:
—5:30 p.m. July 12 vs. New Orleans
—7:30 p.m. July 14 vs. the Clippers
—6 p.m. July 17 vs. Boston
There will be a four-team tournament from July 18-20. Teams not making the tournament will get one consolation game.
ROSTER
No.; Name; Pos.; Ht.; Wt; Age; Previous team/Country; Yrs.
36; Darius Bazley; F; 6-9; 216; 25; Princeton HS (Ohio) / USA; 6
26; RJ Davis; G; 6-0; 175; 23; North Carolina / USA; R
43; Eric Dixon; F; 6-8; 259; 24; Villanova / USA; R
45; DaJuan Gordon; G; 6-4; 190; 24; UT Arlington / USA; 1
9; Bronny James; G; 6-2; 212; 20; USC / USA; 1
55; Trey Jemison III; C; 6-11; 275; 25; UAB / USA; 2
38; TY Johnson; G; 6-3; 190; 23; UC Davis / USA; R
65; Arthur Kaluma; F; 6-6; 223; 23; Texas / USA; R
4; Dalton Knecht; G; 6-6; 215; 24; Tennessee / USA; 1
31; Augustas Marčiulionis; G; 6-4; 200; 23; Saint Mary’s / Lithuania; R
29; Sam Mennenga; F; 6-9; 240; 23; Breakers / New Zealand; R
50; Julian Reese; F; 6-9; 252; 22; Maryland / USA; R
40; Sir’Jabari Rice; G; 6-4; 180; 26: Texas / USA; 2
27; DJ Steward; G; 6-2; 162; 23; Duke / USA; 4
41; Cole Swider; F; 6-8; 220; 25; Syracuse / USA; 3
54; Ethan Taylor; G; 6-5; 205; 23; Air Force / USA; R
