Lakers announce Summer League roster, schedule

Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, finishing a dunk against the Pelicans, is one of the mainstays of the Summer League team.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 

The Lakers have set their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League while announcing their schedule.

The 16-player team, which will feature second-year guards Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, opens play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco, site of the California Classic.

The Lakers also play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Heat and at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers then head to Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.

They open play against the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg at 5 p.m. on July 10 at Thomas & Mack Center, where they will play all of their games.

Their other scheduled games:

—5:30 p.m. July 12 vs. New Orleans

—7:30 p.m. July 14 vs. the Clippers

—6 p.m. July 17 vs. Boston

There will be a four-team tournament from July 18-20. Teams not making the tournament will get one consolation game.

ROSTER

No.; Name; Pos.; Ht.; Wt; Age; Previous team/Country; Yrs.

36; Darius Bazley; F; 6-9; 216; 25; Princeton HS (Ohio) / USA; 6

26; RJ Davis; G; 6-0; 175; 23; North Carolina / USA; R

43; Eric Dixon; F; 6-8; 259; 24; Villanova / USA; R

45; DaJuan Gordon; G; 6-4; 190; 24; UT Arlington / USA; 1

9; Bronny James; G; 6-2; 212; 20; USC / USA; 1

55; Trey Jemison III; C; 6-11; 275; 25; UAB / USA; 2

38; TY Johnson; G; 6-3; 190; 23; UC Davis / USA; R

65; Arthur Kaluma; F; 6-6; 223; 23; Texas / USA; R

4; Dalton Knecht; G; 6-6; 215; 24; Tennessee / USA; 1

31; Augustas Marčiulionis; G; 6-4; 200; 23; Saint Mary’s / Lithuania; R

29; Sam Mennenga; F; 6-9; 240; 23; Breakers / New Zealand; R

50; Julian Reese; F; 6-9; 252; 22; Maryland / USA; R

40; Sir’Jabari Rice; G; 6-4; 180; 26: Texas / USA; 2

27; DJ Steward; G; 6-2; 162; 23; Duke / USA; 4

41; Cole Swider; F; 6-8; 220; 25; Syracuse / USA; 3

54; Ethan Taylor; G; 6-5; 205; 23; Air Force / USA; R

Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

