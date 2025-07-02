NBA report: Knicks offer Mike Brown head coaching job

SMike Brown, a former Lakers coach, has twice been honored as the NBA’s coach of the year.

The New York Knicks have offered their coaching job to Mike Brown and are working to finalize a deal with the two-time NBA Coach of the Year, a person with knowledge of the details said Wednesday.

Brown would replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired last month despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

He had his second interview with the Knicks on Tuesday before the job was offered, the person told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the search were to remain private.

Brown earned his second award as the NBA’s top coach after leading Sacramento to the playoffs in 2022-23 — ending what was the league’s longest postseason drought with its first appearance since 2006 — but the Kings fired him nearly halfway through last season.

He would take over a Knicks team that believes it can contend for the NBA title and made it clear that was the only goal when it made the surprising decision to fire Thibodeau, who like Brown is a two-time winner as the NBA’s coach of the year.

The Knicks quickly identified Brown as a candidate they wanted to speak with, while also discussing the job with former Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and current assistants James Borrego of New Orleans and Micah Nori of Minnesota before offering the position to Brown.

Brown was honored with his first coaching award when he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team he led to the NBA Finals in 2007 during his first stint with the organization. He also coached the Los Angeles Lakers and has a coaching record of 454-304 in his career.

Brown also won four championships as an assistant coach, three with the Golden State Warriors and one under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

His coaching staff will be discussed in the coming days, the person told AP.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to their only sustained success of the 2000s, with four playoff appearances in his five seasons. They reached at least the East semifinals each of the last three seasons and reached 50 wins in both of the last two.

Heat trade Robinson

Duncan Robinson, the leading three-point shooter in Miami Heat history, is headed back to Michigan for the next step of his career.

A person with knowledge of the agreement said the Detroit Pistons will land Robinson on a three-year, $48-million contract and the Heat will receive wing Simone Fontecchio in what will be a sign-and-trade.

Robinson started his college career at Division III’s Williams in Massachusetts before finishing at Michigan. He was an undrafted success story with the Heat, part of the 2020 and 2023 teams that went to the NBA Finals.

Jackson has surgery

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is recovering from surgery for a turf toe injury and will be re-evaluated in about 12 weeks.

Memphis said Jackson is expected to recover fully.

The 6-foot-10 Jackson, a first-round draft pick in 2018, earned his second All-Star selection last season, when he averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Flagg signs contract

The Dallas Mavericks have signed No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg to his four-year rookie contract.

The team didn’t disclose details in announcing the deal Wednesday. The total value of the contract for the top pick on the 2025-26 rookie wage scale is in the range of $62.7 million, with a first-year salary of about $13.8 million, according to Spotrac. Those numbers can fluctuate slightly.

There are team options in the third and fourth seasons of rookie deals.

Popovich record adjusted

The NBA has adjusted all-time wins leader Gregg Popovich’s career record as coach of the San Antonio Spurs, removing the 77 games that he missed last season and crediting those wins and losses to new Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

Popovich’s final record has been reset to 1,390-824, which is where it was entering a game on Nov. 2. That was the day that Popovich had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio and Johnson, one of his assistant coaches, took over as acting coach.

Popovich missed the remainder of the season and Johnson coached the final 77 games, going 32-45.

Etc.

In other deals confirmed by AP:

The Charlotte Hornets have acquired guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2031 and 2032 in exchange for point guard Vasa Micic. The Hornets also agreed to terms with guard Tre Mann to return on a three-year, $24-million contract and agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent center Mason Plumlee. …

Philadelphia announced Tuesday night that guard Eric Gordon has re-signed with the team. Since it’s a veteran minimum contract, there was no need for the 76ers to wait until the offseason moratorium is lifted Sunday to announce the deal.