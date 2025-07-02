Photos: Kershaw’s road to 3,000

-
The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s road to 3,000 strikeouts started from his very first game, striking out Skip Schumaker of the Cardinals on May 25, 2008. His illustrious career reached another peak in 2015 when he became one of only 19 pitchers in baseball history to reach 300 strikeouts in a season.
Clayton Kershaw made his major league debut and pitched six innings against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on May 25, 2008, striking out seven.
Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Marlins on May 17, 2009, in Miami. Kershaw struck out nine in seven innings.
Kershaw celebrates his no hitter with his teammates against the Rockies on June 18, 2014. Kershaw struck out a career-high 15 batters.
Clayton Kershaw tips his cap to fans after being taken out in the fourth inning against the Padres on Oct. 4, 2015. Kershaw reached 300 strikeouts in a season during the third inning.
Clayton Kershaw drops to the ground after giving up a home run to the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo in the fifth inning of Game 6 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field on October 22, 2016.
Clayton Kershaw comes into the game for a relief appearance against the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017. Clayton Kershaw throws a strike against Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in the fourth inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017. Clayton Kershaw strikes out Yuli Gurriel to end the third inning for the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017. Dodger fans cheer as pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets a strikeout against the Astros in the first inning in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017.
Kershaw wasn’t able to lift the Dodgers past the Astros in the 2017 World Series. It was later discovered the Astros were cheating.
Clayton Kershaw celebrates after striking out Nationals’ Adam Eaton in relief to end the seventh inning in game five of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 9, 2019.
Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch against the Rays in the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on October 25, 2020.
Clayton Kershaw throws a strike to White Sox Vinny Capra for his 3000th strike out of his career during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
