Photos: Kershaw’s road to 3,000

1. Clayton Kershaw comes into the game for a relief appearance against the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2. Clayton Kershaw (22) throws a strike against Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the fourth inning of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 3. Clayton Kershaw strikes out Yuli Gurriel to end the third inning for the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)) 4. Dodger fans cheer as pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets a strikeout against the Astros in the first inning in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)