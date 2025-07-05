Letters to Sports: Split decision on Bill Plaschke’s ‘greatest’ Dodgers column

The Dodgers are going to lose on their defense of their DEI programs for the simple paraphrasing in the reason set forth by Chief Justice Roberts that the way to end discrimination is not more discrimination … which is what the Dodgers engage in. They have touted it over and over again publicly.

The irony is that DEI is the absolute last thing the organization would think about in assembling and paying those on its 40-man roster.

Strangely, the Dodgers’ supposedly brilliant owners and management fail to realize that absent DEI, just hiring the best applicants would produce plenty of diversity in their baseball organization.

Kip Dellinger

Santa Monica

All credit to the Dodgers for their DEI programs. I hope that they don’t back down. I have not been a fan of billionaire hedge fund CEOs. However, if Stephen Miller’s stooges are going after Mark Walter, I can only have new respect for him. Good for you, Mr. Walter.

Noel Park

Rancho Palos Verdes