Letters to Sports: Split decision on Bill Plaschke’s ‘greatest’ Dodgers column

Bill Plaschke has decided that Clayton Kershaw is the greatest pitcher in Dodgers history. Given the distinct eras in which they both pitched, and the completely different roles starting pitchers have today, it is really impossible to definitively conclude who is the absolute greatest. I think the best we can say is that, without much doubt, Sandy Koufax had the greatest five-year stretch of any pitcher in baseball history, and at his peak, was the most dominant pitcher in the history of the game. Kershaw, on the other hand, has had the greatest career and consistency of performance by any Dodger pitcher ever. And perhaps, Bill, it is best if we just leave it at that.
Drew Pomerance
Tarzana
With all due respect to Bill Plaschke, why does Clayton Kershaw have to be “greater” than Sandy Koufax, or Don Drysdale for that matter? Can’t we just enjoy all their greatness as part of Dodgers history without anointing one greater than another? Don’t forget, Drysdale pitched six consecutive shutouts and 58 scoreless innings. What’s greater than that?
Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen
In what should have been the easiest article to write in Mr. Plaschke’s illustrious career, Bill completely whiffs when comparing Kershaw to Koufax. Baseball’s dramatic evolution over the last 60 years makes it impossible to compare the greatness of both men. Sandy and Clayton represent the best in Dodgers baseball and there is no need to celebrate the greatest Dodgers pitcher of the 21st century at the expense of the greatest Dodgers pitcher of the 20th century.
Rob Demonteverde
Brea
In the game when Clayton Kershaw got his 3,000th strikeout, the Dodgers had a Hollywood ending when Freddie Freeman drove Shohei Ohtani in for a walk-off victory. It was fitting that strikeout number 3,000 came at the expense of Vinny Capra — Vinny as in Vin Scully, and Capra as in legendary filmmaker Frank Capra.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
The Dodgers are going to lose on their defense of their DEI programs for the simple paraphrasing in the reason set forth by Chief Justice Roberts that the way to end discrimination is not more discrimination … which is what the Dodgers engage in. They have touted it over and over again publicly.
The irony is that DEI is the absolute last thing the organization would think about in assembling and paying those on its 40-man roster.
Strangely, the Dodgers’ supposedly brilliant owners and management fail to realize that absent DEI, just hiring the best applicants would produce plenty of diversity in their baseball organization.
Kip Dellinger
Santa Monica
All credit to the Dodgers for their DEI programs. I hope that they don’t back down. I have not been a fan of billionaire hedge fund CEOs. However, if Stephen Miller’s stooges are going after Mark Walter, I can only have new respect for him. Good for you, Mr. Walter.
Noel Park
Rancho Palos Verdes
LeBron James maxed out his pay, taking $52 million for next season, leaving the Lakers with $6 million to spend on free agents and trades, which won’t get much in today’s NBA.
Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Tom Brady are examples of superstars who took pay cuts to help their teams build a championship roster.
Such is the difference between a team player and, well, whatever LeBron is. I guess he must be more worried about making his next mortgage payment than winning championships.
Jack Nelson
Los Angeles
Breaking news: LeBron James has decided he will allow his employer, the Los Angeles Lakers, to pay him a reported $52.6 million next season.
In other news, the sun once again rose this morning and Earth continues to rotate properly on its axis.
Richard Turnage
Burbank
Let me get this straight. Two weeks ago LeBron James decried the “ring culture” in the NBA. Fast-forward to James opting into his $52-million player option and his proxy, Rich Paul, releases a cryptic statement indicating James expects the Lakers to make the necessary improvements to make them a championship team. Thought rings didn’t matter, LeBron?
Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista
Bill Plaschke got it right in the case of the Lakers’ new ownership.
A new broom does not have to sweep clean! Even with their flaws and mistakes, Rob Pelinka and rookie coach JJ Redick earned at least a stay of execution. They have accomplished “enough” to earn the eventual trust of the new boss in town.
With this massive shift in ownership, having some semblance of continuity is not a bad idea.
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
For over 20 years, there has not been a single NHL player I detested more than Corey Perry, especially when he played for that other local team. I have called him (words unsuitable to print here) more than any player in any sport. Hopefully his stay is no more than one season … unless he helps the Kings win the Stanley Cup. In that case — love ya, Corey. Always have and always will.
Erik Schuman
Fountain Valley
As a die-hard Kings fan, I have mixed feelings on their signing Corey Perry. But, I suppose, in the team’s desperation to make it out of the first round, they signed a player that guarantees that they will be next year’s Stanley Cup Final runner-up!
Nick Rose
Newport Coast
