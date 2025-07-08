Playa del Rey home of WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch burglarized

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, pictured in 2019, are the latest pro athletes to be victimized in a long string of home burglaries.

Burglars made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Playa del Rey home of World Wrestling Entertainment stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch early Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

LAPD officers responded to a burglary call at a Playa del Rey home shortly before 3 a.m. and after the suspects were gone, police officials confirmed Tuesday. Rollins and Lynch were 3,000 miles away at the WWE Monday Night Raw show at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

The incident is the latest in a long string of burglaries at the homes of prominent athletes and entertainers when they are known to be on the road. Many of the crimes have been attributed to South American theft groups, although authorities have no indication that is the case with the home of Rollins and Lynch, who have been married since 2021 and share a 4-year-old daughter.

South American theft groups have targeted Dodgers, Lakers, Rams and LAFC players, among others. Seven Chilean nationals were charged in federal court in February with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property after they allegedly executed well-planned burglaries of more than $2 million from the homes of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow and NBA player Bobby Portis while they competed in games.

At least three thieves broke into a Los Feliz-area home owned by actor Brad Pitt on June 25, scaling a security fence and smashing a window to gain entry. Items were stolen, according to sources not authorized to discuss the case.

The Washington state homes of Dodgers two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Seattle Mariners stars Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman were broken into in April. The baseball players were on the road at the time of the break-ins, although Sherman was at home with his family.

Earl Henderson Riley IV has been charged in connection with the burglaries in Washington. Authorities said the 21-year-old and his crew were captured on camera carrying Wi-Fi jammers to disable security cameras.

Rollins, a two-time WWE Championship winner nicknamed “The Visionary,” defeated luchador enmascarado Penta in the main event Monday and will face LA Knight in the main event Saturday.

Lynch, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, returned to WWE from a year-long absence, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. Lynch, however, lost to Valkyria on Monday in Rhode Island.