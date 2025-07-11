Shohei Ohtani has top-selling MLB jersey so far this season. Two other Dodgers rank in top four

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has the top-selling MLB jersey for the first half of the 2025 season.

Shohei Ohtani has the bestselling jersey in baseball.

Again.

He is joined in the top four by Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Again.

According to rankings released Friday based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network, fans have purchased Ohtani’s No. 17 Dodgers jersey more than that of any other player during the first half of the 2025 season.

It’s not Ohtani’s first time at the top of the jersey sales rankings. The two-way superstar from Japan was No. 1 for the 2023 regular season, his last with the Angels, and the 2024 regular season, his first with the Dodgers. His jersey was also the top seller during the most recent offseason, after he was named the 2024 National League MVP and won his first World Series championship.

According to MLB, Ohtani’s jerseys have sold more than any other player in the U.S., Japan and worldwide since 2023.

New York Yankees superstar and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is No. 2 on the 2025 list, followed by Freeman at No. 3 and Betts at No. 4. Freeman and Betts also joined Ohtani in the top four in sales during the offseason, with Freeman at No. 2 and Betts at No. 4.

For the 2024 regular season, Betts ranked at No. 4, while Freeman came in at No. 18. Freeman has been riding a wave of popularity since the World Series, during which he hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 and eventually was named the series MVP.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has the No. 5 jersey of 2025 so far, followed by Mets teammate Juan Soto, Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, in his 18th MLB season, has the No. 20 bestselling jersey.