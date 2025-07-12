Letters to Sports: Folks are singing the Dodger blues

Lately, while watching the Dodgers play, losing streak and all, I am reminded of something the great Benoit Benjamin once said: “Bad team, man. Bad [bleeping] team.”

Brian Lipson

Beverly Hills

The signing of closer Tanner Scott will go down as the worst in Dodgers history. It’s even worse than the signing of outfielder Michael Conforto. Scott has already blown six saves, has two losses and has an ERA creeping up to 4.00. He is the third-highest paid relief pitcher in history. What makes his signing far worse than Conforto’s is the fact the Dodgers are stuck with him for four seasons.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

After beating up on cupcakes — Colorado, Kansas City, Chicago White Sox — in the previous nine games, the Houston Astros came to town and showed the Dodgers how a good team plays. Even more disturbing was manager Dave Roberts’ continued mismanagement of his pitching staff. On top of his inept pitching decisions, Roberts actually sought to have the weak-hitting Michael Conforto pinch-hit on Saturday.

Roberts is too prone to cede games when his team falls behind by allowing clearly ineffective pitchers to stay on the mound. Enough already. Replace Roberts with a manager who actually understands the nuances of the game. With their prodigious talent, the Dodgers should not be swept in a series. And they certainly shouldn’t be outscored 29-6 over three games.

Brian Gura

Redondo Beach

Ten runs in six games! That must be a new low for the Dodgers. Although Shohei Ohtani is leading the league in home runs, he is not even in the top 10 in RBIs. This is what comes from having him hit leadoff. It makes no sense. Did any of the great home run hitters ever hit leadoff?

Mike Schaller

Temple City

Messed-up Mookie

Regarding “He’s (Ohtani) swinging to get his balance back.” What about Mookie Betts? His offensive production is way off since he switched to the more physically demanding position of shortstop. Why not move Mookie back to right field (where he won multiple gold gloves) to get his offensive output back to his lofty standards? Play Tommy Edmon at shortstop, Hyeseong Kim at second, with Miguel Rojas as backup. Now you have three great arms in the outfield while improving the infield defense. Just a thought.

Michael N. Antonoplis

Sherman Oaks

Mookie Betts’ bat has suffered since he has struggled to adapt to playing shortstop. It’s time to move him back to right field, where he will be more comfortable in the field and at the plate.

Harris J. Levey

Venice

One last pitch

Can you stand one more letter about the Sandy Koufax-Clayton Kershaw “greatest” controversy? Koufax pitched with an arthritic arm that he soaked in ice for hours after every game. He did not have 21st century medical technology, which could have extended his career.

Carolyn Rothberg

Tarzana

Ganging up on the Jameses

Are you laboring under a misconception that there’s a Bronny James fan club out there somewhere?

You seem to work him into every story, whether he plays or not. In the story about the Lakers’ win over the Spurs on Tuesday, you rightly credited Darius Bazley with leading the team with 27 points, with Dalton Knecht adding 25.

Then you felt the need to add, “Bronny James, still working to ramp up his conditioning, played just over five minutes and scored two points.” Who cares? Other than his parents, whom do you presume is clamoring for stats on a bench warmer?

Steve Rutledge

Beaumont

A week after signing a $52-million option for next season, LeBron James still owns the acronym of GOAT, only the descriptor has changed slightly: Greediest Of All Time.

Ron Ovadia

Irvin

Talking like a winner

I enjoyed Broderick Turner’s article on Deandre Ayton coming to the Lakers. I liked Ayton a lot at the beginning of his career. I thought Ayton had a lot of potential. I hope that LeBron James and Luka Doncic, with their assist skills, can bring that potential out of Ayton this season. I liked that during the course of Turner’s article, Ayton was quoted 15 times using “win” as part of a word, like “wins,” “winning,” “winner,” etc. We will have to see if Ayton can convert his words to deeds and be a winner for the Lakers this season.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Practice squaring up

Thank you for the article on the Angels interim manager Ron Montgomery. I have one bit of advice for him. Practice bunting. There are a bunch of games the Angels have lost in extra innings because they (along with most of the other major league teams) don’t bunt the player on second base over to third with no outs. So much easier to score a run if the runner is at third base.

Steve Shaevel

Woodland Hills

Title says it all

USC eliminated the position of executive senior associate athletic director. The fact that a position with such a convoluted title even existed tells you all you need to know about administrative bloat in the Trojans’ athletic department.

Gerry Swider

Sherman Oaks

