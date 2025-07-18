Shohei Ohtani becomes an author with a book starring his dog Decoy out next year
Shohei Ohtani is already well-known as a pitcher and a slugger.
The Dodgers superstar has recently taken on another role: children’s book author.
Ohtani’s dog, Decoy, is already known as the cutest Nederlandse Kooikerhondje on the planet (and quite possibly the only one to be immortalized in bobblehead form).
He has also recently taken on a new role: lead character in a children’s book.
Ohtani and HarperCollins Children’s Books announced Thursday the upcoming publication of “Decoy Saves Opening Day,” which is available for pre-order and will be released on Feb. 3.
Ohtani wrote the book with Michael Blank. Fanny Liem illustrates the story of Decoy’s adventures as he races home to find his lucky baseball in hopes of making it back to the stadium in time to throw out the opening pitch.
The cover art indicates Decoy might have been successful in his mission, as it shows illustrated versions of Ohtani and his pooch (with ball in mouth) sharing a happy moment on the diamond with the stands full of cheering fans behind them.
“Decoy has been by my side through so many meaningful moments, and I’m excited to share a story that celebrates what makes him so special,” Ohtani said in a press release from HarperCollins. “I hope it brings joy to young readers.”
The book may be a work of fiction, but at least one part of it is based on real life — Decoy actually has “thrown” a ceremonial first pitch before.
