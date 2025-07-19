Journalism wins the $1-million Haskell Stakes to earn trip to Breeders’ Cup

Journalism, shown here ahead of the running of the Belmont Stakes in June, won the $1-million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in New Jersey on Saturday.

Journalism proved again what a great competitor and super horse he is, rallying from next to last on the backstretch to win the $1-million Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.

The stretch run was vintage but Journalism’s start in the 1 1/8-mile race was poor as the 3-year-old broke seventh in the eight-horse field. He seemed to struggle, taking a fair amount of kickback from the somewhat muddy track. But around the far turn he moved to the outside and started to pick off horses, almost coming even with Gosger and Goal Oriented, who were side-by-side on the rail, at the top of the stretch.

He still looked beaten mid-stretch but with about a furlong to go he got real interested, running in about four path, well clear of the other horses. Then his stride got more powerful and he breezed to a half-length win. It was his sixth win in nine lifetime races.

“I don’t think he broke as well as we would have liked [Saturday],” said Michael McCarthy, Journalism’s trainer. “As soon as they got to the backside, he started engaging a little bit, but not quite like we’ve seen in previous races. It took him a little while to get to the front. I’m not sure if that was by design from [jockey] Umberto [Rispoli], but with a target in front of him. He’s just a different horse.”

Journalism, who went off at 2-5, paid $2.80 to win. Gosger was second followed by Goal Oriented, Bracket Buster, Burnham Square, National Law, Kentucky Outlaw and Wildncrazynight.

The win gave Journalism a free, expenses paid trip to the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1 at Del Mar. The Haskell is part of the win-and-in program that helps to get the best horses to the Breeders’ Cup.

The big question is where will Journalism run next. Given that he is based in Southern California, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the Pacific Classic on Aug. 30 at Del Mar. It would be a good prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic for a couple reasons. It would be his first race against older horses (defined as horses 4 and older) and also that the Breeders’ Cup is at Del Mar.

Journalism broke his maiden at Del Mar on Nov. 17. It would also mean little travel, a big plus considering Journalism has not run in Southern California since April 5 when he won the Santa Anita Derby. Saturday was his sixth race in five months and in five different states.

Another option, and likely the one favored by most fans, could be the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Aug. 23 for a potential rematch with Kentucky Derby and Belmont winner Sovereignty. The Journalism-Sovereignty rivalry has been the best the sport has seen in a few years. Sovereignty has won both of their meetings, the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, while Journalism won the Preakness, a race that Sovereignty skipped because of the two weeks of spacing between the first and second legs of the Triple Crown.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races.

Trainer McCarthy played his cards close when asked after the race what was up next for Journalism.

“Judging by the amount of mud on him, a pretty hot bath, a nice hot bubble bath and we’ll get him back to the barn,” McCarthy said. “We’ll enjoy this tonight and kind of think about what we’re going to do from here.”

Journalism was an $825,000 purchase by Eclipse Thoroughbreds, which includes Don Alberto Corp. as an investor. He was sired by Curlin with Mopotism as the mare. The daughter of Uncle Mo was euthanized on July 15 after complications from colic, a gastrointestinal issue. Mopotism, who ran in Southern California for trainer Doug O’Neill, was 11 when she died.