Letters to Sports: Whatever happened to tradition in baseball?

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
As an old baseball traditionalist please give me home runs, RBIs and batting average; save me the slash line, WHIP instead of ERA and give me an extra innings game without a runner at second, or for heaven’s sake, a Home Run Derby to settle a tie game.
It left me to wonder if being a baseball traditionalist makes me the equivalent of a Supreme Court Justice originalist, or just old and cranky?
Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo
So, after going 4-19 in the All-Star Game since 2000, the National League finally gets the American League monkey off their backs and “wins” the 2025 event.
Of course, they still can’t do it in the traditional sense and must pull out the victory in some newly concocted home run swing-off. Not to discredit Kyle Schwarber’s heroics. But, he went O for 2 with a walk against “real” pitching and then is awarded the MVP? Something is very wrong here!
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
I’m probably in the minority, but the swing-off following the All-Star Game … really?
What a joke! Is this the best solution MLB could come up with to break a tie? These best-of-the-best players are making millions of dollars and they can’t go into extra innings to break a tied game?
Robert Parra
Rowland Heights
Bill Shaikin’s column on the upcoming Major League Baseball player-owner negotiations was an eye opener. Salary caps have helped the NFL, NBA, and NHL maintain good levels of competition and give the fans of the smallest market franchises hope that their teams can compete regularly. Baseball owners should make it clear to the players’ union that they will not consider sharing income outside of direct baseball operations without an agreement from the players to a salary cap.
Bill Francis
Pasadena
Was Bill Shaikin serious when he suggested bat flips as a way to get the attention of fans? I can only imagine what would have happened had a batter flipped his bat after hitting a home run off Bob Gibson. Probably the same reaction that Vince Lombardi would have had if his players had dumped Gatorade on him. Now that would attract fans.
Evan Puziss
Mar Vista
Concerning the Home Run Derby, I like Dylan Hernández’s own words: “barely-watchable made-for-television event.” I might change “barely” to “not!” It just doesn’t come close to all the hype. It’s more like a county fair arm-wrestling contest. It’s not baseball and it’s not going to save baseball, whatever the changes. Baseball’s problem is a seemingly interminable, almost inconsequential, 162-game season, followed by an anyone-can-win postseason tournament. That’s not a formula for year-long excitement. Perhaps they could cut the season into halves or quarters and add some more tournaments. Whatever they do, keep it baseball, not “derbies”!
Bill Weber
La Cañada Flintridge
It looks like Tanner Scott is the new Pedro Baéz. I shudder when I remember those days when we saw him walking in from the bullpen.
I hope the poor guy finds his mojo.
Richard McCurdy
Burbank
Bill Plaschke goes out of his way in his column about LeBron James and Kobe Bryant to depict the latter as truly beloved by all. He seems to forget Bryant’s regrettable experience in Denver in which he was accused of a serious crime. The case was ultimately dropped after he settled with his accuser in a civil case. He was far from perfect so why depict him as such?
Bert Bergen
La Cañada
Seemingly all Times Lakers’ coverage is Bronny this and Bronny that. If the younger James did not have a famous father, there would be a minimum mention of this player, who has never proven himself as anything better than average at best in college and in the pros. End of story!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
As a follow-up to letters letting The Times know your readers are not desperate for your articles on Bronny James’ summer league performances, here’s another. I think no one is particularly interested in reports on the LIV tour results. Of the 50 or so players on that tour, there are about five who could still compete on the PGA Tour. The rest are has-beens or never-weres. They are all in it for the (blood) money. Who cares whether Dustin Johnson’s or Sergio Garcia’s team wins or not? No golf fan that I know.
Jack Nelson
Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.