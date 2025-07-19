Letters to Sports: Whatever happened to tradition in baseball?

As an old baseball traditionalist please give me home runs, RBIs and batting average; save me the slash line, WHIP instead of ERA and give me an extra innings game without a runner at second, or for heaven’s sake, a Home Run Derby to settle a tie game.

It left me to wonder if being a baseball traditionalist makes me the equivalent of a Supreme Court Justice originalist, or just old and cranky?

Ron Yukelson

San Luis Obispo

So, after going 4-19 in the All-Star Game since 2000, the National League finally gets the American League monkey off their backs and “wins” the 2025 event.

Of course, they still can’t do it in the traditional sense and must pull out the victory in some newly concocted home run swing-off. Not to discredit Kyle Schwarber’s heroics. But, he went O for 2 with a walk against “real” pitching and then is awarded the MVP? Something is very wrong here!

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

I’m probably in the minority, but the swing-off following the All-Star Game … really?

What a joke! Is this the best solution MLB could come up with to break a tie? These best-of-the-best players are making millions of dollars and they can’t go into extra innings to break a tied game?

Robert Parra

Rowland Heights