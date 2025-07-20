Scottie Scheffler rolls to his first career British Open win

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the British Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt Sunday as golf’s No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler began with a shot into 10 inches for birdie. One hour into the final round, his lead already was seven shots and got no closer than four the rest of the way at Royal Portrush.

He closed with a 3-under 68 for a four-shot victory, sending him to the U.S. Open next year with a chance to make it a clean sweep of golf’s biggest titles.

Scheffler won the Masters by three shots in 2022 and by four shots last year. He won the PGA Championship by five shots in May. With his first career British Open title in hand, he only needs to win the U.S. Open to complete the career slam.

The winning putt.



When he arrived in Northern Ireland, Scheffler shared some extraordinary insight while explaining that celebrating tournament wins doesn’t last but a few minutes before it was on to the next one. He loves the work required to be the best. He thrives on competition. But in terms of fulfillment, he often questions why he wants to win so badly when the thrill of winning is fleeting.

He tapped in for par on the final hole, making it all look so routine. But then he saw his family, thrust both arms into the air, pumped both arms and tossed his cap in the air. That’s what it was all about for the 29-year-old from Texas.

And he gets to keep the silver claret jug for a year.

Rory McIlroy referred to the outcome as “inevitable” when Scheffler built a four-shot lead going into the final round, and it was every bit of that.

