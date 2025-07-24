Hulk Hogan remembered by Trump, wrestling world: ‘Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart’

Hulk Hogan, seen in the 1990s, was remembered by people in the wrestling world and beyond after he died Thursday.

Hulk Hogan was wrestling royalty.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan was a WWF superstar in the 1980s and early 1990s, then experienced a career resurgence in the late ‘90s with his Hollywood Hogan persona in the WCW’s New World Order stable.

With his passing Thursday morning at 71, many of the biggest names in professional wrestling paid tribute.

“I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan!” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. ... Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and current chief content officer Triple H wrote on X that the organization “would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea.”

“Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or [New World Order] black and white, was simply put, iconic,” Triple H wrote. “As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen — in every country and on every continent. There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another.”

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Fellow Hall of Fame wrestler Kane, also known as Knox County (Tenn.) Mayor Glenn Jacobs, said in a statement: “The Hulkster was integral in making professional wrestling, and specifically WWE, what it is today. While I join fans all across the world in mourning his loss, I am also grateful for the opportunities that he created for people like me and so many others in professional wrestling and entertainment.”

Another politician who is in the WWE Hall of Fame paid his respects to Hogan on Truth Social.

Advertisement

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,’” wrote President Trump, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing in 2013. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.

“He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Secretary of Education and former WWE president and chief executive Linda McMahon wrote on X: “I had the privilege of knowing and working with [Hogan] for over 40 years. Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind! My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all of his fans.”

Advertisement

Here’s how others from the world of professional wrestling are remembering Hogan on X:

— Jake “the Snake” Roberts: “It’s hard to put into words what Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever.”

— Sting: “HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP.”

— The Miz: “When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident. RIP, Hulk Hogan.”

— Charlotte Flair: “When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother.”

— The Undertaker: “The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

— Sgt. Slaughter: “Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan … I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel. R.I.P. My Friend.”

Advertisement

— Kurt Angle: “R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today.”

— Bubba Ray Dudley: “As a young fan, I’ll never forget the day Bob Backlund brought you out to help him. As an old pro, I will never forget how much you meant to my career. I appreciate every thing you did for me. And was happy to call you a friend…and Brother.”