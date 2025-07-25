Caitlin Clark rookie card brings $660,000 at auction, nearly doubling previous women’s record

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark interacts with fans at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark hasn’t been able to spend much time on the court lately, but her pesky injuries didn’t prevent the Indiana Fever superstar from setting a record off the court.

One of her rookie cards sold Thursday night for $660,000 on the Fanatics Collect auction site.

That’s by far the most ever paid for a women’s sports card, nearly twice the amount garnered by the previous record holder — which was also a Clark rookie card.

The Caitlin Clark 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Rookie Logowoman Patch Auto 1/1 card sold at auction this month for $660,000, which Fanatics Collect says is a record for a women’s sports card. (Fanatics Collect)

The new top seller is officially known as the Caitlin Clark 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Rookie Logowoman Patch Auto 1/1. It features a photo of Clark and a game-worn patch from her Fever uniform.

The card also was autographed by Clark, who signed her name and wrote “769 pts and counting,” a reference to her WNBA rookie record for points scored.

Clark already was a phenomenon when she got to the WNBA last summer, having led Iowa to back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances and setting the all-time Division I scoring record for both men and women with 3,951 points.

Selected No. 1 overall by the Fever, Clark helped the WNBA reach unprecedented levels of success while leading her team to its first playoff appearance since 2016. She set league records for assists in a single game and in a season and was named rookie of the year.

Hampered by multiple muscle injuries this season, Clark has played in only 13 of the Fever’s 25 games, missing the last three and the WNBA All-Star game with a groin pull. Coach Stephanie White told reporters Thursday night that while no new injuries were discovered when Clark was evaluated this week, there is still no timetable for her return.

In March, Clark’s autographed 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Gold Vinyl 1/1 was auctioned by Goldin for a then-record $366,000. Before that, the record amount garnered by a women’s sports card was the $266,400 paid three years ago for a signed 2003 Serena Williams card.