Letters to Sports: Time for Dodgers to make some changes

Between Mookie Betts hustling down the first-base line and Freddie Freeman’s walk-off hit, Wednesday’s Dodger victory over the Twins brought back great memories of last year’s World Series. Hopefully this game will be a catalyst for getting the Dodgers out of the funk they have been in.

Moving six-time right field Gold Glover Betts back to right (although his defense at short has been fine) would also propel the Dodgers to — as Tommy Lasorda used to say — taste the fruits of victory more often.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, where are you guys when we really need you? Why aren’t you beating the drum loudly and repeatedly for the return of Mookie Betts to right field? Yeah, I know Mookie says it’s not a factor in his slump. Would he ever admit that? Of course not. And Dave Roberts agrees … publicly, but I’d bet privately he feels otherwise. It was a lame idea to begin with. Who did they need to make room for out there, the next Ted Willams? And currently they have someone in Miguel Rojas who’s probably a better fielder and at the moment even a better hitter. Please get the front office to do what’s right before it’s too late.

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles