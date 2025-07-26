Letters to Sports: Time for Dodgers to make some changes

Newsletter
Between Mookie Betts hustling down the first-base line and Freddie Freeman’s walk-off hit, Wednesday’s Dodger victory over the Twins brought back great memories of last year’s World Series. Hopefully this game will be a catalyst for getting the Dodgers out of the funk they have been in.
Moving six-time right field Gold Glover Betts back to right (although his defense at short has been fine) would also propel the Dodgers to — as Tommy Lasorda used to say — taste the fruits of victory more often.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, where are you guys when we really need you? Why aren’t you beating the drum loudly and repeatedly for the return of Mookie Betts to right field? Yeah, I know Mookie says it’s not a factor in his slump. Would he ever admit that? Of course not. And Dave Roberts agrees … publicly, but I’d bet privately he feels otherwise. It was a lame idea to begin with. Who did they need to make room for out there, the next Ted Willams? And currently they have someone in Miguel Rojas who’s probably a better fielder and at the moment even a better hitter. Please get the front office to do what’s right before it’s too late.
Jack Wishard
Los Angeles
I have never seen a bullpen for a pro baseball team that walked as many batters as the current one for the Dodgers. A relief pitcher who can’t throw strikes is like a teacher who can’t read. Unless this “Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” gets replacements and reinforcements soon they may have trouble making the postseason before it is all over, let alone repeating their championship.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
Unfortunately, the Dodgers are not impervious to injury issues. The last time I checked, all teams experience injuries. Hopefully the team will deal with the issues rather than finding excuses as to why they’re no longer “baseball’s evil empire.”
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
My grandmother said she would like to pitch for the Dodgers. I think she will fit right in.
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Just like the Lakers, the Clippers get their own 40-year-old player in Chris Paul.
The Clippers always emulate the Lakers minus the results.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Regarding the Chargers trying to curry favor and regain the loyalty of their old San Diego fans, some advice:
If you want to keep your fans, don’t ditch your hometown!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
As I watched the majesty and uniqueness of “The Open” golf championship, my thoughts were of the man who saved this masterpiece of golf from becoming irrelevant. In the late 1950’s, most PGA pros were starting to skip this tournament because of the relatively low purse and significant travel involved. Interest in this championship was waning. Then, Arnold Palmer came along and changed everything! In 1960, he traveled to the Open and continued to do so every year for many years during the peak period of his popularity,. As a result, “The Open” maintained its place as one of the four majors of golf and the rest is history.
William R. Fado
Pacific Palisades
The WNBA All Stars wearing T-shirts demanding more money has redefined the word delusional. Since its inception, the WNBA has hemorrhaged money and been subsidized by the NBA. But for the fortuity of the Caitlin Clark phenomenon, the league would likely be bankrupt, not adding expansion teams and signing a lucrative new TV deal. Some free advice: Protect your cash cow (Clark), rather than killing it for hamburgers.
Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista
Another “action packed” WNBA All-Star Game with airballs, unneeded extra steps, inactive officiating, distracted announcers, and no defense. Just like the NBA.
David Marshall
Santa Monica
