Advertisement
Voices
Bill Shaikin
Sports

How the Emmanuel Clase betting probe could lead to fans losing an investment

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase reacts after a win over the Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase reacts after a win over the Athletics on July 18. Clase has been placed on leave indefinitely amid an MLB betting investigation.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Shaikin
By Bill Shaikin
Columnist Follow

With Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase under investigation for baseball betting, fans that bet a combined $315,000 on him could be at risk of losing some or all of that investment.

Clase is the star attraction at Finlete, a San Diego company that offers fans the chance to invest in an athlete in exchange for a share of his future earnings.

The future earnings of Clase, 27, a three-time All-Star, could be impacted by Monday’s announcement that Major League Baseball had placed him on paid leave as part of what the league called a “sports betting investigation.” The sport in question is baseball, according to an official familiar with the probe but unauthorized to discuss it publicly.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 19, 2022. Cleveland pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates after retiring the National League in the ninth inning of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB betting investigation

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting.

In its offering statement, Finlete noted that Clase’s current contract extends through 2026 and guarantees him at least $13.3 million, if the Guardians decline a 2027 buyout. The Guardians hold an option for $10 million in 2027 and another for $10 million in 2028. Clase would be eligible for free agency if the Guardians decline either option, or after the option years have been exercised.

Advertisement

However, if the league determines Clase had bet on any baseball game in which his team participated, he could be declared permanently ineligible. If the league determines he had bet on any other baseball games, he could be banned for one year.

On July 14, Finlete announced on Instagram that it had raised more than $315,000 from “hundreds of investors in Emmanuel Clase’s career.”

In its offering, beyond the boilerplate warning that investors should not invest money they could not afford to lose, Finlete cited injuries, illnesses and work stoppages among risks that could derail payments to investors.

Finlete also warned that players “suspended or banned” from the league “would not receive amounts under their existing player contract and may not be able to secure future playing contracts.”

A couple plays a Historical Horse Racing electronic gambling machine at the Nash Casino.

Sports

Historical Horse Racing machines key to the sport’s future in California are in peril

A recent state attorney general ruling and objections by tribal leaders suggest difficulty adding Historical Horse Racing machines in California.

In his Clase sales pitch, Finlete co-founder Rob Connolly last year told Sportico: “Mariano Rivera was the best ever. And this guy’s in that conversation. So he’s got a full career in front of him. How the hell did we land this deal? It’s incredible.”

Finlete spelled that out in its offering: If you really want to make the big bucks as investors, Clase needs to sign a lucrative extension, or hit free agency and strike gold.

Advertisement

“The profitability of the Clase Agreement is substantially dependent on Mr. Clase entering into additional high-value MLB player contracts,” the offering read.

On its homepage, Finlete highlights seven baseball players with which it has agreements, Clase included. The other six are in the minor leagues.

Connolly did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tanner Scott and Evan Phillips onstage with Orel Hershiser at DodgerFest 2025 at Dodger Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Sports

Orel Hershiser puts a bounty on his Topps one-of-one signed chrome card

Orel Hershiser, the former Dodgers pitcher known as the Bulldog, makes it known that he wants the one-of-one baseball card of himself. And he’s made an offer.

More to Read

Sports
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement