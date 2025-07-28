Orel Hershiser puts a bounty on his Topps one-of-one signed chrome card

Orel Hershiser was one of a kind as a pitcher, tossing two complete-game victories to lead the Dodgers to the 1988 World Series championship after going 23-8 during a regular season that included a record streak of 59 consecutive scoreless innings.

Now in his 10th season as a color commentator and analyst for the team on SportsNet LA, Hershiser enjoys a side hustle running a collectibles store in Claremont called Legends’ Attic.

Long an avid card collector, the pitcher nicknamed the Bulldog by former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is exhibiting tenacity and persistence in pursuit of a one-of-one baseball card of himself. Hershiser signed the Topps Chrome card on March 12 during spring training, and he wants it for himself.

What lengths will the Bulldog go to get the card? He’s put out what serious card collectors call a bounty.

Hershiser even made a video pleading for the card.

“If you pull the Orel Hershiser one-of-one card, I really want that card,” he said in the video. “I know that in this industry there is a lot of trading and I’ve already seen that there’s been some bounties out there. Maybe I should create a bounty.”

Hershiser has no idea who owns the card or how far away from Los Angeles they live, but he nevertheless listed what he’s willing to trade: Two round-trip airline tickets, a stay at the “luxurious” DoubleTree hotel next door to Legends’ Attic, tickets to a Dodgers game, a visit to the broadcasting booth where Hershiser and Joe Davis operate, and an autographed Hershiser jersey.

Presumably the offer also includes the obligatory DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies upon check-in.

One would think a collector as savvy as Hershiser wouldn’t open negotiations by placing all his cards on the table, but, hey, he’s the Bulldog and only one card in return will do.

“I want to pull my card and I want you to find me and I want that card pristine,” he all but demanded on the video. “I need it for my collection. Please!”