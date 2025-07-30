Angels acquire relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis García from Nationals

Right-hander Luis García made 28 appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season before getting picked up by the Nationals this month.

The Angels have acquired relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis García from the Washington Nationals in a trade for left-hander Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown.

The Angels announced the deal to bolster their bullpen on Wednesday. The team also designated left-hander José Quijada for assignment to make room on its 40-man roster.

The 35-year-old Chafin joins his eighth major league team after going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 26 appearances for Washington this season. Left-handed hitters are batting just .147 against him.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old García will begin his third stint with the Angels after playing for the club in 2019 and 2024. He made 28 appearances for the Dodgers to start the current season before joining the Nationals on July 8 and allowing just one run in 10 appearances out of Washington’s bullpen.

Voices Shaikin: Home again? Why Kenley Jansen could be a good trade match for Dodgers An MLB trade deadline reunion between the Dodgers and Kenley Jansen could make sense for a team looking to bolster its right-handed pitching out of the bullpen.

The Angels have one of the majors’ highest bullpen ERAs despite the presence of closer Kenley Jansen, who has 20 saves and a 2.93 ERA in another strong season.

Jansen is among several veteran Angels players who could have value on the trade market this week, making it unclear whether the Angels made this four-man trade to boost its chances for contention or to set it up for additional moves.

Advertisement

The Angels began Wednesday at 53-55 — only four games out of the final AL wild-card spot, but with four other teams above them in the standings.

Eder has a 4.91 ERA with 15 strikeouts in his eight major league relief appearances for the Angels, who acquired the former top prospect from the White Sox in March. He has been starting in the minor leagues.

Brown, the Angels’ 12th-round pick in 2023, has been playing at Double-A Rocket City.

Beacham writes for the Associated Press. AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB