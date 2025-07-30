FC Barcelona honors Kobe Bryant with ‘Mamba Mentality’-inspired road uniforms

Barcelona’s Pablo Gavi and Alexia Putellas wear the team’s Kobe Bryant-inspired road uniforms for the 2025-26 season.

Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as a Lakers legend and one of basketball’s all-time greats.

But in February 2009 — in the middle of his 13th NBA season — Bryant appeared on the cover of ESPN the Magazine wearing another team’s uniform and playing an entirely different sport.

The cover shot showed Bryant in full FC Barcelona gear and performing some pretty fancy footwork with a soccer ball.

Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and FC Barcelona’s Ronaldinho take part in an event Aug. 5, 2006, in Hollywood. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

In a video for ESPN the Magazine, Bryant explained that he was a longtime soccer fan who had become “captivated” by superstar Ronaldinho, who played for Barca from 2003-2008.

“That’s how I started following the team,” Bryant said, “and from that point forward I just stuck with them.”

Now, more than 16 years later, Barcelona players will be wearing Bryant-inspired uniforms. Revealed Tuesday by Nike and Barca, the team’s 2025-26 away kits will feature a number of nods toward the late NBA legend and his famous Mamba Mentality.

Advertisement

The colors are variations of the Lakers’ purple and gold. A snakeskin pattern is featured on the shorts and portions of the jersey. Bryant’s “Kobe Sheath” logo appears prominently, including on the upper right section of the jersey where the Nike Swoosh would normally be placed.

“Born from a shared obsession with relentless self-improvement, the partnership brings the Kobe Sheath to professional football for the first time through a collection that captures the dedication and values central to Kobe’s legacy and Barça’s DNA,” Nike said in a press release.

“The collaboration celebrates Kobe’s lifelong love for football and admiration for FC Barcelona’s joyful style of play and philosophy. In return, Barça recognizes Kobe as a driving force in global sport who lived by the discipline and drive for greatness that defines the club.”

Advertisement

Barcelona wasn’t shy in promoting the new look on Instagram.

“Two icons, one shared story,” the team wrote in one post. “A collaboration born from mutual admiration and the values that unite us: talent, commitment, and passion.”

Barca added in another post: “The Mamba Mentality is in us.”