Luca Doncic takes a jab at Mavericks while showing off his revenge body

Guy spends his summer transforming his body from flab to fighting trim. He wants to share the results with the world. Where is his first stop?

New York, New York, would suffice.

So there Luka Doncic stood, newly toned and beaming, posing for a photo opp at Yankee Stadium with none other than 6-foot-7, 282-pound slugger Aaron Judge, as legit a symbol of freakish physique gifts as exists on today’s sports landscape.

Both men have been featured in Men’s Health magazine, including a cover story on Doncic published Monday that detailed his commitment to redistributing weight through intense workouts and a better diet.

The 6-6, 230-pound Doncic didn’t wither in Judge’s presence, exhibiting muscle tone unseen during his 28-game Lakers debut after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in a truly shocking Feb. 1 trade for center Anthony Davis.

Doncic also chatted with the Yankees’ broadcast team, and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay suggested Doncic do what any self-respecting New Yorker would in this situation: Make sure the Mavericks are aware of his physical transformation.

“After that deal was made, the Mavericks got a lot of criticism regarding it,” Kay said. “Then they start to leak out stuff — ‘Oh, we don’t know if he’s ever going to be in shape.’ You should mail them a copy of that Men’s Health magazine.”

Behind a sly grin, Doncic replied, “They probably saw it. I don’t have to worry about that.”

New York is one of three destinations on Doncic’s summer sojourn, a one-day stop in Chicago next followed by an intriguingly timed visit to Los Angeles on Saturday. That happens to be the first day Doncic, 26, can sign a contract extension with the Lakers.

The five-time All-NBA guard can accept a four-year deal for $224 million or a three-year deal for $161 million with a player option in 2028, which would make Doncic eligible for a max contract in 2028 that would give him 35% of the salary cap for that season.

Any lingering doubts that the Lakers might have had before dropping that kind of money in Doncic’s lap likely were assuaged by his apparent commitment to superior physical conditioning.

Even with a bit of a belly and rounded jowls, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists a game last season — a mere tick lower than his career totals. Now he could be poised to assume the mantle of best player in the world, handed off from Kobe Bryant to LeBron James, Lakers both.

Doncic’s summer at his Croatia home includes two 90-minute workouts a day, according to Men’s Health. He also has adopted a gluten-free, low-sugar and high-protein diet that includes intermittent fasting.

The unveiling of his new physique included Judge giving him a game-used bat and a pair of his Air Jordan 1 Low cleats. In the interview with Kay, Doncic was asked if he could put the gifts to use. Has he played baseball?

“A lot, on the Wii console,” he replied with the same wry humor he displayed shading the Mavericks. “Yeah, on Wii, I was great. Here? Probably not.”