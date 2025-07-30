Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN as a commentator on ‘First Take’

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, shown in 2019, will not be returning to ESPN’s “First Take” as a commentator.

Shannon Sharpe will not be returning to ESPN, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to publicly discuss it.

The development comes weeks after the former NFL star settled a $50-million lawsuit that accused him of rape. Attorney Tony Buzbee, whose firm represented the woman who filed the civil lawsuit against Sharpe earlier this year, announced the settlement on July 18 in a statement posted on Instagram.

Sharpe’s legal team said at the time that Buzbee’s statement should be considered the “final word” on the matter. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed on April 20 in Clark County in Nevada. Sharpe’s accuser sought damages for claims of assault, sexual assault, battery, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress after multiple alleged non-consensual sexual encounters in her Las Vegas apartment between October and January.

The sports media personality has denied the allegations. He announced days after the lawsuit was filed that he was temporarily stepping away from his duties as a commentator on ESPN’s “First Take” but would return in time for the 2025 NFL season.

At that time, an ESPN spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Times that “this is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Advertisement

Sharpe has remained on his popular podcasts “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap.”

The Athletic was the first to report that Sharpe won’t be returning to ESPN. The network declined to comment for this article.