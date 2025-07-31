Sean McVay noticing a change in Stetson Bennett’s confidence this season

Quarterback Stetson Bennett never appeared to lack confidence when he was leading Georgia to back-to-back national titles.

And for the first time since the Rams drafted him in 2023, Bennett is practicing with an obvious spring in his step.

With starter Matthew Stafford sidelined because of a back issue, and Jimmy Garoppolo running the first-team offense, Bennett has impressed while working with the second unit.

“Everything is just more comfortable,” Bennett said Thursday after a full-pads practice at Loyola Marymount.

Bennett, 27, played in the 2023 preseason but was out during the regular season for what he later acknowledged as a mental health issue. He returned last season, played in the preseason and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Stafford and Garoppolo.

But the tentativeness of last season appears to be gone. He has connected for touchdowns and big gains with several receivers while avoiding poor decisions and turnovers.

“Confidence, and he’s enjoying it,” coach Sean McVay said when asked what he noticed as the biggest difference in Bennett. “When you watched him play at Georgia, and even some of the preseason games, when he gets into a rhythm and he’s smiling, all these great competitors, there’s an enjoyment for mastering their craft and enjoyment of just being totally immersed in the moment, and then enjoyment of your teammates’ success.”

Starting safety Kam Curl (ankle) is week to week and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (hamstring) will be out one to two weeks, McVay said. ... Puka Nacua tipped a ball to himself in the end zone for a touchdown pass from Garoppolo. ... Safety Kam Kinchens and cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted passes by Garoppolo. ... Owner Stan Kroenke attended practice. ... Receiver Davante Adams was given a veteran rest day, McVay said. ... The Rams are off Friday.