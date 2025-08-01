Bay Area radio and TV sports broadcasting legend Greg Papa reveals cancer diagnosis

Broadcaster Greg Papa of the San Francisco 49ers studies on a flight to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22, 2024.

Greg Papa, the legendary sports radio voice in the Bay Area, is stepping away from his broadcasting duties while undergoing treatment for cancer, he announced Friday.

Papa, the radio voice of the San Francisco 49ers and a longtime host on KNBR (680 AM), did not specify the type of cancer he is battling in a statement released by the radio station but said he expects a full recovery.

“As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon,” Papa said. “Thanks to everyone for your prayers and good wishes as I begin this fight.”

Advertisement

Papa, 62, began his career doing radio play-by-play for the Indiana Pacers in 1984 but launched a decades-long career in the Bay Area when hired by the Golden State Warriors in 1986.

Voices Plaschke: Andrew Friedman struck out on the Dodgers’ urgent need for a closer Andrew Friedman and Dodgers are in desperate need of a closer, but their failure to acquire one before the MLB trade deadline doesn’t make sense.

He transitioned to television in the ‘90s, calling games for the San Antonio Spurs. He also called baseball games on TV, beginning with the Oakland Athletics before jumping to the San Francisco Giants in the mid-2000s.

When play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming’s microphone went dead for 10 seconds after Barry Bonds hit his 715th career home run to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time list in 2006, Papa took over the broadcast and explained what had transpired.

Advertisement

“To lose a mic like that, I’ve never seen it,” Papa said. “I’ve never been a part of something like this.”

Flemming was distraught but took it in stride with Papa’s help.

“I think it’s the last gasp of the curse of the Bambino,” Flemming joked. “Now, I’m starting to re-think my whole world.”

Papa’s co-workers rallied to support him when the diagnosis was announced.

“Greg is not just our teammate at The Sports Leader, he’s one of the most iconic play-by-play men in the history of our beloved Bay Area,” said Brian Murphy, the popular longtime KNBR talk show host. “Nobody else has done the Warriors, Raiders, Giants, A’s and 49ers like Greg, so he has every Northern California fan base rooting hard for him to come out healthy and get back behind the mic.”

Advertisement

Papa, a three-time winner of the California Sportscaster of the Year award, has been the radio play-by-play announcer for the San Francisco 49ers since the 2019 season. His contract with the 49ers extends through the 2028 season.

“The 49ers family extends our unwavering love and support to Greg Papa and his family following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the 49ers said in a statement. “We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the radio booth as the ‘voice of the 49ers’ whenever he is ready.”