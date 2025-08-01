José Caballero started game with Rays and ended it with Yankees. He has a message for each team

Tampa Bay Rays’ José Caballero celebrates during a game against the Chicago White Sox on July 22. Caballero was traded from the Rays to the New York Yankees on Thursday during a game between the two teams.

José Caballero was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays at the start of Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.

He was a member of the Rays when he turned a double play to end the fifth inning.

He was a member of the Rays when he popped out to second base to start the sixth inning.

He was a member of the winning team when he spoke to reporters after the game.

That team was not the Rays. In a bizarre scenario that played out as the MLB trade deadline came and went, Caballero was dealt to the opposing team during a game in which he was playing.

“I was winning today regardless,” Caballero said following the Yankees’ 7-4 victory. “We won the game, I guess. That’s what I feel right now.”

As part of the deal, the Rays received triple-A outfielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named or cash.

Caballero is tied for the MLB lead with 34 stolen bases this season. He has played in 86 games at six positions (shortstop, second base, third base and all three outfield spots) and has a batting average of .226 with two home runs and 27 RBIs.

After entering Thursday’s game in the bottom of the fifth inning, Caballero could be seen in the Tampa Bay dugout during the top of the seventh, giving hugs and saying his goodbyes. Shortstop Taylor Walls looked particularly stunned by the development.

Caballero, who was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the Seattle Mariners before the 2024 season, bid his final farewell Friday on his Instagram Stories.

“Grateful for every moment, every game, every memory, every person,” he wrote. “Y’all made it special. Forever part of my journey. Thank you Rays!!”

Caballero also had a message for his new team.

“Honored to join such a legendary organization,” he wrote. “Thank you, Yankees, for the warm welcome. Let’s get to work! #NewChapter”

The Panama native is now a member of the team he grew up rooting for (Derek Jeter was his favorite player, Caballero told reporters). He is also now teammates with Gerrit Cole, the Yankees pitcher who famously wagged his finger in annoyance at then-Seattle Mariners rookie Caballero during a June 2023 game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters he spoke briefly with Caballero after the trade.

“I said, `We’ve had some battles but I like your game,’” Boone said. “So I think he brings a lot to the table and I think he’s going to be a very useful player for us, just a lot of different things he can do on a diamond and provide a lot of position flexibility.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.