Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman arrested on felony weapons charge

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman speaks with reporters during a news conference in El Segundo on May 20.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of a felony weapons charge, according to L.A. County Sheriff Dept. records.

During a traffic stop, Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies discovered five firearms, including two assault weapons, in Perryman’s vehicle, the agency said in a statement. Perryman was cooperative with deputies during the traffic stop, the report said.

Perryman was arrested at 9:41 p.m. and booked at shortly after 10 p.m., according to department records. Agent Ron Butler confirmed that his client has not been released from jail.

Advertisement

A court hearing at Inglewood Municipal Court has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information,” the Chargers said in a statement Saturday.

One of the veterans of the Chargers’ defense, Perryman, 32, had 55 tackles and one sack last season. He returned to the Chargers in 2024 — the team that drafted him in 2015 — after stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

Perryman is looking to keep his starting linebacker role next to Daiyan Henley this season.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.