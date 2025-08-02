Matthew Stafford visits back specialist; still unclear when Rams QB might practice

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has not practiced because of a back issue, will not participate in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, and his availability for a joint practice with the Chargers the following week will be determined, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.

Stafford, 37, saw back specialist Dr. Steven Watkins again on Saturday, McVay said.

McVay said Stafford would “probably not” practice on Sunday during the Rams final training camp workout at Loyola Marymount. He reiterated that Stafford was “week to week.”

“What I don’t want to do is set a timeline,” McVay said. “I know he’s making good progress. He saw Dr. Watkins again. ... Everything is in good shape.”

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to take first-team reps in Stafford’s place, and Stetson Bennett is directing the second-unit offense as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 7 opener against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford was one of several players who did not practice Saturday.

Rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson (groin) and defensive lineman Kobie Turner (back) sat out. Linebacker Nate Landman (calf) left practice as a precautionary measure, McVay said.