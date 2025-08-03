Chargers rookie standout Tre’ Harris finding plenty of motivational sources

Chargers wide receiver Tre’ Harris warms up before making his NFL preseason debut in a 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

For Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris, the opportunity to see the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, proved to be an eye-opening experience — a moment of validation for his budding NFL career.

“Being able to go to the Hall of Fame, seeing all of the busts, all the players and the history of the game, just tells you, ‘You made it to the NFL,’” Harris said.

Getting the chance to play in the Chargers’ 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game fulfilled a childhood dream for the Lafayette, La., native. But the Hall of Fame week experience left him with a clearer understanding of what it takes to be a legend in the sport.

Advertisement

“Being able to see all those players, those legends who’ve done it at the very pinnacle of the game — it really shows how much work you have to put in to be as good as them, or even really sniff their sneakers,” Harris said.

Chargers Keenan Allen could be nearing a potential reunion with the Chargers The Chargers are in need of a wide receiver after Mike Williams’ sudden retirement, and Keenan Allen could be their best option at this point.

His path to greatness began quietly: zero catches on just one target against the Lions. Still, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Harris looked comfortable in the passing game despite limited opportunities.

Harris has turned heads in camp with his sharp route running and big-play potential. Motivated to prove what he can offer an offense desperate for receiving weapons to support Justin Herbert, the second-round pick is focused on two things: learning plays and speed.

Advertisement

“[I’m] making sure that I’m comfortable in this playbook and I’m playing fast,” Harris said. “We want to play fast and be decisive. ... Whenever I go out there, that’s really the main goal. ... I’m not really worried about what the defense is doing — just worried about, how can I get myself open?”

Despite starting camp a few days later than other rookies because of a contract holdout, Harris is competing for a starting role in the wake of Mike Williams’ sudden retirement.

Harris, who agreed to a $7.8-million deal with the Chargers, said the only thing that bothered him about his holdout was missing time with his teammates.

Advertisement

Over the first few months, Harris has leaned heavily on the support of rookie receiver and roommate KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The two have built a bond since first meeting at the NFL scouting combine in February.

Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, right, celebrates with wide receiver Tre’ Harris after making a touchdown catch against the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. (Nick Cammett / Getty Images)

That bond has sparked an iron-sharpening-iron dynamic, with both standing out in camp so far. Harris has impressed, but Lambert-Smith has emerged as a hidden gem, consistently making downfield grabs and winning one-on-one battles with crisp route running.

“It’s almost like college in a way, just having that guy you’re always with,” Harris said. “It’s been good to bounce ideas off, and we always talk to each other about the practice, game, everyday life.”

Harris also has embraced a subtle, but meaningful change in his life. He recently added an apostrophe to his first name, now stylized as “Tre’.” The update reflects family and cultural history, he said.

Harris’ father, who spent a decade working offshore in Brazil, learned to speak some Portuguese during that time. Harris was born Cleveland Harris III, but his father shortened the name to tres — Portuguese for “three.” Somewhere along the way, the “s” was dropped, and “Tre’” came to be.

Advertisement

With the Chargers set to open the regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, Harris said his dad is already making plans, telling him he has “some friends back there who are super excited to see me play.”