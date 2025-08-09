Letters to Sports: Luka or LeBron? Lakers need both

It’s good to see that Luka Doncic was rewarded with an extension for working hard to attain a better game-playing weight. Next he must work to get better at playing defense so the Lakers will be rewarded with more victories.

Mark Sherwin

Los Angeles

Laker nation stop and take a deep breath. Lakers fans love, and are extremely happy, to have Luka Doncic wearing the purple and gold.

However, let’s not forget LeBron James, a bona fide NBA MVP championship player on the team sporting four championship rings on his fingers and four MVPs.

Advertisement

James’ leadership on the floor in 2025-2026 is the only way the Lakers can challenge for, and be expected to win, another NBA championship. Every player on the team knows that. So do we, the fans.

Donald Peppars

Pomona