Letters to Sports: Luka or LeBron? Lakers need both

It’s good to see that Luka Doncic was rewarded with an extension for working hard to attain a better game-playing weight. Next he must work to get better at playing defense so the Lakers will be rewarded with more victories.
Mark Sherwin
Los Angeles
Laker nation stop and take a deep breath. Lakers fans love, and are extremely happy, to have Luka Doncic wearing the purple and gold.
However, let’s not forget LeBron James, a bona fide NBA MVP championship player on the team sporting four championship rings on his fingers and four MVPs.
James’ leadership on the floor in 2025-2026 is the only way the Lakers can challenge for, and be expected to win, another NBA championship. Every player on the team knows that. So do we, the fans.
Donald Peppars
Pomona
We all love Mookie Betts. But right now, he is a liability batting in the top of the order. You have to move him down until he figures it out. Hopefully soon.
R.D. McCall
Fallbrook
Mookie’s loss of power is understandable what with the weight loss and other injuries. In the absence of power, he can help the team by being a patient hitter, getting on base, moving runners, etc. In time his power might come back but even if it doesn’t, he can still be a valuable offensive presence.
D.G. Artis
Woodland Hills
I know that Mookie Betts has tried everything physically possible to get out of his slump. But, as a retired optometrist, I would like to recommend a complete eye examination to find his mojo again. It has worked for Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández. Four eyes are always better than two eyes.
Terry Feigenbaum
Los Angeles
The Dodgers don’t have bulls in the bullpen, just some sheep.
Louis H. Abramson
Westlake Village
After Shohei Ohtani’s pitching and hitting performance against St. Louis on Wednesday he should be the MVP of the National League.
However, Max Muncy has shown he is the MVP of the Dodgers.
Russell Hosaka
Torrance
Regarding “Rams are full steam ahead with Kyren Williams,” I hope this works out better than the last time they gave their premier running back an extension. Remember Todd Gurley?
Mike Schaller
Temple City
Of course Mathew Stafford has a bad back. He has four small children!
George Metalsky
Redondo Beach
The NFL’s acquisition of an equity stake in ESPN raises conflict-of-interest questions. Can ESPN be trusted to investigate issues like CTE in former NFL players or whether owners are engaged in collusion?
This deal might assure ESPN of playing Johnny Pearson’s “Heavy Action” Monday Night Football theme for years to come. But anyone who takes sports journalism seriously should view it with grave concern.
Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco
Thanks for the great Sunday article by Ira Gorawara (and photos) about the current state of affairs regarding officiating in the WNBA.
What is going on with refereeing in the WNBA and why leave so much talent sitting on the bench due to injuries? Let’s support and train the refs like the NBA and let the women play basketball (Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink and many others).
The fans want to watch the game, not the refs. Who is controlling the whistle?
Joan C. Fingon
Ventura
I’m nominating Eric Sondheimer for the high school sports reporting Nobel prize.
Gary Wilson
Murrieta
We need more Houston Mitchell! I love his style and insight in his Dodgers Dugout newsletter. He is always a great read.
Lance Oedekerk
Upland
Instead of writing about parking lot rate increases and sex toys, how about more sports news.
David Marshall
Santa Monica
Dylan Hernández: Enough with the Luka-LeBron malarkey. Give it a rest.
Brent Montgomery
Long Beach
