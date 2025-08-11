UFC champion Ilia Topuria calls out Canelo Álvarez: Give me the opportunity.

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria once again expressed his desire to cross over to professional boxing and face the winner of the upcoming fight between Mexican superstar Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence Crawford.

Topuria said his goal is to face Álvarez, whom he has considered a role model and idol for years. The Spanish-Georgian fighter hopes the UFC will allow him to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, who fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 while under contract with the mixed martial arts promoter.

Topuria said he feels ready to compete in the boxing ring and that this is the ideal opportunity to do so.

“Why not me? I would love to box against the winner of Canelo and Crawford. But if I could choose, I want Canelo. He was my idol for many years and I feel I can do it,” Topuria told reporters. “Let’s do it, now is the best time.”

Ilia Topuria wants the UFC to let him box the winner of Canelo vs. Crawford next



“They did it with Conor, why not with me? Now is the best time... Let’s go Turki.” pic.twitter.com/B8rNsP1fZ9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 23, 2025

Topuria, who knocked out Charles Oliveira in June to win his second UFC belt, is enjoying the best moment of his career. He has knocked out figures such as Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. However, he is now turning his attention to boxing and wants to prove that he can also excel in the ring.

His prediction for the fight between Álvarez and Crawford, which will take place on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, is that the Mexican will win.

“Canelo, obviously. He’s a role model for me. I want my chance against him,” Topuria said. “I feel like I can beat him. If I get the chance to fight him, why not? Come on, [Saudi Arabian promoter] Turki [Alalshikh], give me the chance to win the title.”

For his part, Canelo responded respectfully when asked about Topuria but did not commit to a fight.

“I haven’t seen him fight a full fight, but I like him a lot, I respect him, and I admire him. We’ll see. First things first, right now I’m focused on what’s in front of me,”

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.